Thirty-five nations or territories have 1% or more of their populations as members of the Church.

Information is according to 2019 statistics, the most recent available on the Church’s Newsroom. Nations’ percentages not listed on Newsroom come from the CIA’s World Factbook.

1. Tonga – 63.5%

2. Samoa – 42.5%

3. American Samoa – 29.8%

4. Kiribati – 17.8%

5. Marshall Islands – 11.9%

6. French Polynesia –10.3%

7. Niue – 8.7%

8. Micronesia – 5.5%

9. Cook Islands – 4.4%

10. Vanuatu – 3.4%

11. Chile – 3.2%

12. Uruguay – 3.1%

13. Palau – 2.8%

14. Tuvalu – 2.5%

15. Fiji – 2.5%

16. New Zealand – 2.3%

17. United States – 2.1%

18. El Salvador – 2.0%

19. Virgin Islands – 2.0%

20. Peru – 1.9%

21. Honduras – 1.9%

22. Bolivia – 1.8%

23. Guatemala – 1.7%

24. Nicaragua – 1.5%

25. Guam – 1.5%

26. Northern Mariana Islands – 1.5%

27. Ecuador – 1.5%

28. Belize – 1.4%

29. Panama – 1.4%

30. Paraguay – 1.4%

31. Dominican Republic – 1.3%

32. Mexico – 1.2%

33. Argentina – 1.1%

34. Costa Rica – 1.0%

35. Nauru – 1.0%

Chart showing countries and territories with 1% or more of their populations as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Credit: Aaron Thorup, for the Church News

Read more