Africa South Area presidency offers condolences on passing of Desmond Tutu, who leaves ‘an indelible legacy’

People read cards left with flowers in memory of Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the St. George's Cathedral Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, where he will lie in state for a second day in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.
People read cards left with flowers in memory of Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the St. George’s Cathedral Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, where he will lie in state for a second day in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90. Credit: Jerome Delay, Associated Press
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates, at a ceremony at the university after he received a honorary degree April 25, 2000, in Norman, Okla. When Tutu died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at age 90, he was remembered as a Nobel laureate, a spiritual compass and a champion of the anti-apartheid struggle who turned to other global causes.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates, at a ceremony at the university after he received a honorary degree April 25, 2000, in Norman, Okla. When Tutu died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at age 90, he was remembered as a Nobel laureate, a spiritual compass and a champion of the anti-apartheid struggle who turned to other global causes. Credit: J. Pat Carter, Associated Press
Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Pretoria, South Africa, March 21, 2003. Tutu died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at age 90.
Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Pretoria, South Africa, March 21, 2003. Tutu died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at age 90. Credit: Themba Hadebe, Associated Press
Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu takes part in a Mass to celebrate four decades of episcopal ministry at a special thanksgiving Mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg, July 20, 2016. When Tutu died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at age 90, he was remembered as a Nobel laureate, a spiritual compass and a champion of the anti-apartheid struggle who turned to other global causes.
Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu takes part in a Mass to celebrate four decades of episcopal ministry at a special thanksgiving Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg, July 20, 2016. When Tutu died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at age 90, he was remembered as a Nobel laureate, a spiritual compass and a champion of the anti-apartheid struggle who turned to other global causes. Credit: Denis Farrell, Associated Press

On behalf of local leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Africa South Area presidency has issued a statement of condolence in joining millions around the world in mourning the recent passing of South African struggle icon and statesman Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

“Nobel Peace laureate Archbishop Tutu was a fearless opponent of oppression and a prominent leader in the fight against apartheid in South Africa,” said the statement from Elder Christoffel Golden, Elder Edward Dube and Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventies who comprise the Church’s Africa South Area presidency.

“His messages, from pulpits to tables of negotiation, were consistent: that all of God’s children deserve equal opportunities; and that empathy, tolerance and forgiveness are transcendent principles that can help heal humankind.”

The statement was posted Friday, Dec. 31, on the area’s Newsroom page as well as on the Church’s general Newsroom site.

“Our thoughts and sincere prayers are with the people of South Africa, and all who knew him across the world,” the statement continued. “We honor his lifelong service. His pastoral ministry and inspiring work in promoting peace, reconciliation and human rights will leave an indelible legacy for generations to come.”

Archbishop Tutu died Sunday, Dec. 26, in Cape Town, South Africa. He had been hospitalized several times since 2015 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997. He was the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later the Anglican archbishop of Cape Town.

“We affirm our conviction of the soul’s immortal nature and the knowledge that we can join with loved ones after this mortal life has ended. We further testify that the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ opens that pathway to all,” concluded the area presidency’s statement.

“May the comfort and strength that comes through the Savior’s grace be felt by all — especially Mama Leah Tutu and the entire Tutu family.”