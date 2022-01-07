French baker Apollonia Poilâne to speak at RootsTech 2022

RootsTech 2022 has announced the first of many keynote speakers for its upcoming virtual event March 3-5.

Apollonia Poilâne — who runs the world-renowned Poilâne Bakery in Paris, France — will share her story of tragedy, resilience, vision and triumph during the three-day global family history celebration. RootsTech is being held entirely online for the second consecutive year and is free to the public.

Baking and bread have been an integral part of Poilâne’s life since she was born, according to a FamilySearch blog post previewing her story. As a daughter and granddaughter of bakers, she grew up surrounded by the smell of freshly baked bread.

Poilâne’s life took an unexpected turn when her parents died in a helicopter accident. At age 18, she took charge of her family’s bakery while completing her studies at Harvard University.

Today, Poilâne continues to run the bakery in addition to several other shops. She has written and contributed to more than a dozen recipe books, the most recent being “Poilâne: The Secrets of the World-Famous Bread Bakery.” She credits her family’s ethos and wisdom for her success.

Poilâne will talk about the bonding power of bread and how the timeless recipes of her father and grandfather connect her to her heritage.

Following the same model as the 2021 event, RootsTech 2022 will feature internationally diverse keynote speakers and a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where participants can connect with each other, ask questions and learn from experts.

Register for RootsTech Connect 2022 at rootstech.org.