Actor Matthew Modine to speak at RootsTech 2022

Award-winning actor Matthew Modine will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech 2022, FamilySearch announced in a blog post Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Modine will share his story of achieving dreams and building community connection on the RootsTech main stage March 3-5. The three-day global family history celebration is being held entirely online for the second consecutive year and is free to the public.

Modine is the second speaker RootsTech has announced from its lineup, following last week’s announcement of French baker Apollonia Poilâne.

Born in 1959 in California, Modine is the youngest of seven children. He was drawn to the film industry from a young age because of his father’s work managing a drive-in theater. At age 10, Modine decided to become an actor. He performed in several high school plays and later attended the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York.

Modine credits his wife of 40-plus years, Puerto Rican producer Caridad Rivera, for giving him the confidence he needed to become an actor. Modine is the recipient of a Golden Globe Award and has shared the screen with well-known actors such as Mel Gibson and Nicolas Cage. One of the many works he has acted in is Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Modine is also a bicycle advocate and started the Bicycle for a Day initiative, which seeks to empower individuals with tools to make a difference in their community, environment and health.

Following the same model as the 2021 event, RootsTech 2022 will feature internationally diverse keynote speakers and a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where participants can connect with each other, ask questions and learn from experts.

Register for RootsTech 2022 at rootstech.org.