Argentine singer and actor Diego Torres to speak at RootsTech 2022

Argentine singer and actor Diego Torres will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech 2022, FamilySearch announced in a blog post Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Winner of three Latin Grammys and numerous Latin MTV music awards, Torres has been described as “one of the fundamental pillars of the Latin pop movement of this decade.”

Torres will share his story of music and connection on the RootsTech main stage March 3-5. The three-day global family history celebration is being held entirely online for the second consecutive year and is free to the public.

Torres is the third speaker RootsTech has announced from its diverse lineup, following the announcements of actor Matthew Modine and French baker Apollonia Poilâne.

Born on March 9, 1971, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Torres is the youngest of five children and was raised in a musical family. His mother, Lolita Torres, is a legendary Argentine actress and singer. As a child, Torres learned to play the charango (a type of guitar) and the piano. He started a band at age 17 called La Marca, launching his musical career. He also worked as an actor on television and has since had roles in nine movies.

Torres has released nine studio albums, one compilation and three live albums. He became well-known around the globe for his first single “Color Esperanza,” which he sang in 2003 worldwide youth event with Pope John Paul II. More than 1 million people saw his performance.

The multifaceted artist is also active in promoting Latin American causes and was named an ambassador for UNICEF in 2010. In 2020, Torres relaunched “Color Esperanza” in collaboration with other artists to support the Pan American Health Organization’s COVID-19 response in Latin America and the Caribbean.

RootsTech 2022 will follow the same virtual model as the 2021 event, with internationally diverse keynote speakers and a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where participants can connect with each other, ask questions and learn from experts.

Register for RootsTech 2022 at rootstech.org.