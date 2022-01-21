Church presents formal position on religious freedom in meeting with Peru’s president

The Interreligious Council of Peru recently met with President Pedro Castillo, president of the Republic of Peru, to present initiatives and specific requests to work with the Peruvian government, according to a Church Newsroom release.

During the Jan. 13 meeting, Guillermo Estrugo Nery — an area director of communications for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the vice president of the Interreligious Council — delivered a speech on the importance of defending freedom of conscience and religion in the country.

Estrugo Nery cited the Church’s 11th Article of Faith: “We claim the privilege of worshiping Almighty God according to the dictates of our own conscience, and allow all men the same privilege, let them worship how, where, or what they may.”

He then outlined three of the council’s priorities and requested they be considered by President Castillo and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

Members of the Interreligious Council of Peru meet with President Pedro Castillo at the Government Palace on Jan. 13, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The council’s requests include the creation of public policy on religious freedom under a formal agreement between the council and Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, the news release stated. The council also requested the designation of a Religious Freedom Day in Peru and that an interreligious prayer be given on national holidays and at official government celebrations.

President Castillo said he would follow up on each of the council’s requests and offered to continue meeting with the council to establish the initiatives.