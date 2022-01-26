For the first time in history, general authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were invited to attend a presidential inauguration in West Africa.



Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area, and Elder Larry S. Kacher, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, were in attendance for the inauguration of President Adama Barrow of Gambia on Jan. 20.

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, center, and Elder Larry S. Kacher, center right, General Authority Seventies and members of the Church’s West Africa Area presidency, are seen among other dignitaries from many African countries in Banjul, Gambia, on Jan. 20, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Africa Newsroom reported that Elder Martinez and Elder Kacher were able to visit with other government officials in attendance at the event. During the meeting with Musa Drammeh, minister of lands, regional government and religious affairs, Elder Martinez said: “We appreciate the honor to visit. As we feel the presence of God in this country, we feel we would like to collaborate to serve the people in the Gambia.”

Elder Kacher added: “There are good people here. We want to build a relationship which will be long term. We are here to seek your advice.”

Drammeh said in response: “Religious freedom and tolerance is second to none. Our government is serious about religious freedom. We are aware of your tremendous contribution to humanity. You are welcome to establish a church here. We will facilitate that. Our doors are open.”

The presidents of Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Senegal, Togo, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone were also in attendance, according to the news release on Africa Newsroom.