Since 2012, the number of missions in the Church has grown from 347 to 409.

In Africa, the number almost doubled over the past 10 years, from 22 to 40. Among regions and countries, that is the largest proportional growth.

The largest numerical increase was in South America, from 75 missions in 2012 to 97 missions in 2022.

In four U.S. states — Utah, Texas, Washington and Arizona — the number of missions increased by two between 2012 and 2022.