The Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, a Sikh temple, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United Arab Emirates joined together on Jan. 16 for an annual service project. They distributed water flasks as a thank you to 5,000 workers who are helping to build the quickly growing city of Dubai.

The two faiths have been working together since November 2015. This year’s service project was part of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, which is the largest Sikh temple in the Gulf region, reported Middle East Newsroom.

The main prayer hall, or divan hall, of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sikhs and Latter-day Saints joined together to celebrate its 10th anniversary and perform a service project together on Jan. 16, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Sikh and Indian communities across Dubai, and Latter-day Saints from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah all participated. The Latter-day Saints covered their heads and removed their shoes while in the gurudwara as a sign of respect.

David and Judith Kirkham, Church representatives in Dubai, were there. “It is wonderful to work with people who love God and want to serve their fellow man,” said Judith Kirkham.

“The UAE has perhaps the greatest variety of people from more countries, more backgrounds, more religions than anywhere else in the world,” said David Kirkham. “This is a country that both promotes and practices tolerance.”

