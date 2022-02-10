Sikhs and Latter-day Saints participate in annual service project in Dubai

Scott Halverson, second counselor in the Abu Dhabi Stake, helps distribute water flasks to 5,000 workers At Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara on Jan. 16, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Dr. Surender Kandhari, chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, welcomes guests to the 10th anniversary gathering on Jan. 16, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
David Kirkham, Dr. Surender Kandhari, and Major General Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri of the International Institute for Tolerance, Dubai. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Dr. Bubbles Kandhari, vice chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, speaks about finding joy in serving others in a 10th anniversary celebration on Jan. 16, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The main prayer hall, or divan hall, of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sikhs and Latter-day Saints joined together to celebrate its 10th anniversary and perform a service project together on Jan. 16, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, a Sikh temple, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United Arab Emirates joined together on Jan. 16 for an annual service project. They distributed water flasks as a thank you to 5,000 workers who are helping to build the quickly growing city of Dubai. 

The two faiths have been working together since November 2015. This year’s service project was part of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, which is the largest Sikh temple in the Gulf region, reported Middle East Newsroom.

The main prayer hall, or divan hall, of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sikhs and Latter-day Saints joined together to celebrate its 10th anniversary and perform a service project together on Jan. 16, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Sikh and Indian communities across Dubai, and Latter-day Saints from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah all participated. The Latter-day Saints covered their heads and removed their shoes while in the gurudwara as a sign of respect.

David and Judith Kirkham, Church representatives in Dubai, were there. “It is wonderful to work with people who love God and want to serve their fellow man,” said Judith Kirkham.

“The UAE has perhaps the greatest variety of people from more countries, more backgrounds, more religions than anywhere else in the world,” said David Kirkham. “This is a country that both promotes and practices tolerance.”

Read more in Middle East Newsroom here.