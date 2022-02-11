Only a small group of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints live in Gambia, but leaders hope to help that grow. Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area, and Elder Larry S. Kacher, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, recently met with government officials and Church members in Gambia.

Africa Newsroom reports that Elder Martinez and Elder Kacher were able to gather with the members and feel of their strength and testimonies on Sunday, Jan. 23. The Church has not had active missionary work in the country yet, but it is seeking to be recognized by the government of Gambia.

On Jan. 20, Elder Martinez and Elder Kacher attended the inauguration of President Adama Barrow of Gambia. They also visited with government officials, including Musa Drammeh, minister of lands, regional government and religious affairs, and spoke about the Church’s hopes to collaborate and build a long-term relationship.

In his response, Drammeh said: “Religious freedom and tolerance is second to none. Our government is serious about religious freedom. We are aware of your tremendous contribution to humanity. You are welcome to establish a church here. We will facilitate that. Our doors are open.”

