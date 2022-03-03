RootsTech 2022 includes seven international keynote speakers and more than 900 classes, plus a live Expo Hall. Popular features, such as Relatives at RootsTech, are back in the all-virtual format.

In addition to an opening welcome from Family Search CEO Steve Rockwood, keynote speakers are French-American baker Apollonia Poilâne, Palestinian comedian Maysoon Zayid, “Stranger Things” actor Matthew Modine, Argentine singer Diego Torres, Brazilian actress Thaís Pacholek, Food Network’s Molly Yeh and African boxing champion Azumah Nelson.

Below are summaries from each speaker and will be updated during RootsTech 2022. RootsTech 2022 is free; register online at RootsTech.org. See the Main Stage schedule.

French-American baker Apollonia Poilâne speaks during her RootsTech 2022 presentation that was filmed with a live audience in Paris, France. Credit: Screenshot from FamilySearch.org

When Apollonia Poilâne was born, she was put in a bread basket, the third-generation bread maker said in her presentation recorded with a live audience in Paris, France, that also included a question-and-answer session and a presentation of some of her family history. It was part of the opening keynote session on Thursday, March 3.

Poilâne, who is French-American, was 16 when her mother suggested Poilâne do an apprenticeship at the bakery. And then, she learned how to use all five senses during the bread-making process. She was 18 when she became the CEO of the company after her parents died in an accident. She managed the bakery while she went to college in the United States.

She realized that family is more than just those she was related to.

“What I realized was taking over the family business was possible not only because I had amazing colleagues, a team that my father had patiently crafted and worked with for many, many, many years, but also because they had friends,” she said of her and her younger sister working to keep the business. “What I came to realize in taking over the family business was that my family, my parents’ friends, and my friends were all that family.”

FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood speaks during the opening session of RootsTech 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Credit: Screenshot from FamilySearch.org

Choosing to connect can vary from researching family history to individual one-on-one interactions those connections made online, FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood said in the opening session of RootsTech 2022 on Thursday, March 3.

“Each one of us can connect in our own way. Choosing to connect is a powerful agent of change. Connections turn our sights from a divided world to one that is united,” he said. “As we choose to connect we will see the positive impact it has on our outlook in life.”

The all-virtual family history celebration opened Thursday morning with the introduction of the “Choose Connection” original theme song and video and invitations from Rockwood to reach out to others individually.

“Reach out to that person and send him or her a text or give them a call or contact them on social media and bless their day today with simply a kind word or a simple ‘How are you?’” he invited.

Algorithms and artificial intelligence study a person’s online habits and work to customize what a person sees according to their interests. However, people still have a choice in what they click on.

“Can you imagine a social world where we all are choosing positive stories, stories of hope, trust and connection when we choose to scroll, like, comment and share?” he asked. “Little by little, we might all see the world differently.”

Artificial intelligence is helping to make strides in family history research, such as with handwriting recognition.

He shared how soccer in Argentina, food from the Philippines and music from Ghana help connect people across cultures.

“So as we see today is our chance to reshape the narrative being delivered. We each have the power to write our own narratives if we simply choose to,” he said.

Upcoming speakers