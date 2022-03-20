Elder Soares to address first BYU religious liberty symposium in Brazil

Elder Ulisses Soares will speak in Brazil next week about religious freedom as part of the first symposium on the topic to be organized by BYU’s International Center for Law and Religion Studies, J. Reuben Clark Law School.

Elder Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will join representatives of other faiths in addition to government, civic, educational, media and other speakers. The First Brazilian Symposium will be on “Religious Liberty: Foundational to Coexistence, Justice and Peace” and takes place March 23-25 in Rio de Janeiro, according to the Church’s Brazil Newsroom.

Speakers at this initial symposium will come from Brazil, Chile, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uruguay.

In addition to the diverse geographic representation, distinct religions will also be a part of the three-day event. Leaders from the Seventh-day Adventist, Catholic and Islamic faiths will also participate.

The program will include presentations and panel discussions about religious freedom as a fundamental right, the freedom of expression, the role of religion in civil society, and other topics.