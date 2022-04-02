First Presidency releases 2021 statistical report on growth, status of the Church

Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City is pictured on Monday, June 28, 2021. The building was constructed between 1913 and 1917. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In conjunction with April 2022 general conference, the First Presidency issued the following statistical report concerning the growth and status of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Church units

  • Stakes — 3,498
  • Missions — 407
  • Districts — 520
  • Wards and branches — 31,315

Church membership

  • Total membership — 16,805,400
  • New children of record during 2021 — 89,069
  • Converts baptized during 2021 — 168,283

Missionaries

  • Full-time teaching missionaries — 54,539
  • Church-service missionaries — 36,639

Temples

