In conjunction with April 2022 general conference, the First Presidency issued the following statistical report concerning the growth and status of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of Dec. 31, 2021.
Church units
- Stakes — 3,498
- Missions — 407
- Districts — 520
- Wards and branches — 31,315
Church membership
- Total membership — 16,805,400
- New children of record during 2021 — 89,069
- Converts baptized during 2021 — 168,283
Missionaries
- Full-time teaching missionaries — 54,539
- Church-service missionaries — 36,639
Temples
- Temples dedicated during 2021 — 2
- The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple was dedicated on Oct. 31, 2021
- The Pocatello Idaho Temple was dedicated on Nov. 7, 2021
- Temples rededicated during 2021 — 1
- The Mesa Arizona Temple was rededicated on Dec. 12, 2021
- Temples in operation — 170