In conjunction with April 2022 general conference, the First Presidency issued the following statistical report concerning the growth and status of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Church units

Stakes — 3,498

Missions — 407

Districts — 520

Wards and branches — 31,315

Church membership

Total membership — 16,805,400

New children of record during 2021 — 89,069

Converts baptized during 2021 — 168,283

Missionaries

Full-time teaching missionaries — 54,539

Church-service missionaries — 36,639

Temples