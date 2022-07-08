Recent Church wheelchair donation commemorates 16 years of partnership in Argentina

Juan Carlos Losa, right, gives a thumbs up to the camera in this screenshot from a video done by the Church's South America South Area about wheelchair donations. The Church and CILSA commemorated a 16-year relationship in May 2022.
New wheelchairs are lined up at the La Boca Chapel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Church donated the wheelchairs to CILSA to help people with disabilities in May 2022.
The Church and CILSA, an organization that helps people with disabilities, commemorate 16 years of working together in Argentina. The Church donated another 1,300 wheelchairs and orthopedic items to CILSA in seven cities from May 2-6, 2022.
Representatives from the Church's South America South Area commemorate a 16-year relationship with CILSA, an organization in Argentina that works with people with disabilities. The Church donated another 1,300 wheelchairs and orthopedic items to CILSA in seven sites around the country from May 2-6, 2022.
Juan Carlos Losa speaks about his new wheelchair at a donation event at the Church's La Boca building in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Church donated wheelchairs to CILSA at seven sites throughout the country from May 2-6, 2022.
Volunteers prepare a new wheelchair in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Church gave new wheelchairs to CILSA at seven sites throughout the country in May 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated 1,300 wheelchairs and orthopedic items throughout Argentina.

The donations were carried out in seven special ceremonies in ward and stake buildings in Buenos Aires, Mar del Plata, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Rosario, La Plata and Mendoza.

With these new donations, the Church celebrated 16 years of working with CILSA, an organization in Argentina that promotes inclusion of people with disabilities — especially children and teens.

During those 16 years of collaboration, the Church has donated more than 15,000 wheelchairs, reported the Church’s Argentina Newsroom

Juan Carlos Losa received his first wheelchair 14 years ago when he was three years old. It had been donated by the Church through CILSA.

In May, the 17-year-old received a new wheelchair at the donation ceremony held at the La Boca Ward building in Buenos Aires.

“I am super happy with my new chair,” Juan said. “I would like to play a sport, maybe basketball. You do not know the joy I have today. Thank you very much!“

Sister Ana María Lopez, an area organization advisor in the Church’s South America South Area expressed her sincere gratitude to CILSA for serving the poor and needy during its 66-year history.

“God is very pleased,” she said in the Newsroom release. “This service is the very essence of our religion and beliefs, as the Savior Jesus Christ said: As soon as you did it to one of these little ones, you did it to me.”

In a Facebook post from the South America South Area, the president of CILSA, Silvia Carranza, said throughout all the years of working together, the Church has always provided wheelchairs and orthopedic items with high quality to reflect what a person with disabilities needs.