Timeline: How general conference is relayed ‘by some miraculous power’

This family from Accra, Ghana watch the Saturday morning session of general conference from their home on April 4, 2020.
This family from Accra, Ghana watch the Saturday morning session of general conference from their home on April 4, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Charity and Mollie McClure of the Oakley 1st Ward, Oakley Idaho Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Ben McClure wrote, "Charity and Mollie put up pictures of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and attached picture summaries of their talks next to their pictures. The summaries at the right are from non-Quorum of the Twelve talks."
Charity and Mollie McClure of the Oakley 1st Ward, Oakley Idaho Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Ben McClure wrote, “Charity and Mollie put up pictures of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and attached picture summaries of their talks next to their pictures. The summaries at the right are from non-Quorum of the Twelve talks.” Credit: Ben McClure
Interior of the Salt Lake Tabernacle for conference October 1897.
Interior of the Salt Lake Tabernacle for conference October 1897. Credit: Church History Library
Salt Lake Tabernacle, 1870
Salt Lake Tabernacle, 1870 Credit: Church History Library
Saints gathered inside the Peter Whitmer farmhouse in Fayette, N.Y., on April 6, 1830, to organize the church.
Saints gathered inside the Peter Whitmer farmhouse in Fayette, N.Y., on April 6, 1830, to organize the church. Credit: TOM SMART, Deseret News
Joseph Smith, in painting by Robert T. Barrett, conducts the meeting where the Church was organized with six original members. The gathering was held in the log farm home of Peter Whitmer Sr. in Fayette, N.Y.
Joseph Smith, in painting by Robert T. Barrett, conducts the meeting where the Church was organized with six original members. The gathering was held in the log farm home of Peter Whitmer Sr. in Fayette, N.Y. Credit: Copyright Robert T. Barrett
President Heber J. Grant gives a speech on KNZ radio, circa 1922.
President Heber J. Grant gives a speech on KNZ radio, circa 1922. Credit: Church History Library
George Albert Smith, President of the LDS Church addressing a radio audience and crowd gathered on a Salt Lake City street, May 10, 1937. He was speaking on the nearly completed Golden Gate Bridge in California. (Utah State Historical Society)
George Albert Smith, President of the LDS Church addressing a radio audience and crowd gathered on a Salt Lake City street, May 10, 1937. He was speaking on the nearly completed Golden Gate Bridge in California. (Utah State Historical Society) Credit: Utah State Historical Society
The First Presidency of the Church in April 1942. Left, President J. Ruben Clark, Church President Heber J. Grant and President David O. McKay.
The First Presidency of the Church in April 1942. Left, President J. Ruben Clark, Church President Heber J. Grant and President David O. McKay. Credit: Deseret News Archives
Portrait of Apostle Orson Pratt
Portrait of Apostle Orson Pratt Credit: Church History Library
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
BYUtv logo
BYUtv logo Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Logo for the Latter-day Saints Channel
Logo for the Latter-day Saints Channel Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The thumbnail for the Gospel Library app.
The thumbnail for the Gospel Library app. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints logo
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints logo Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Mahonri J. Sanchez, of Orem, and Nancy Chairez, of Provo, watch the evening session of the 190th Annual General Conference&nbsp;of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Sanchez planned to take Chairez to the Conference Center to attend conference together this year but had to cancel their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mahonri J. Sanchez, of Orem, and Nancy Chairez, of Provo, watch the evening session of the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Sanchez planned to take Chairez to the Conference Center to attend conference together this year but had to cancel their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News
Women pack the Conference Center during the women's session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Women pack the Conference Center during the women’s session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Credit: Colter Peterson, Deseret News
A family in Olmué, Chile, watches the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference, April 4, 2020.
A family in Olmué, Chile, watches the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference, April 4, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
A small gathering in Star, Idaho watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference, April 4, 2020.
A small gathering in Star, Idaho watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference, April 4, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

On a Sunday afternoon on Dec. 28, 1873, — three years before Alexander Graham Bell patented the telephone — Apostle Orson Pratt stood in the First Ward School House and delivered a discourse. 

Portrait of Apostle Orson Pratt
Portrait of Apostle Orson Pratt Credit: Church History Library

He noted that any sound produced by man could not, generally speaking, reach more than 30 miles from where it originated. “Which is a very small space indeed,” he said. And yet, the sounding of the trump “will be heard by all people, nations, kindreds and tongues in the four quarters of our globe. I do not know that the sound will be so much louder than some we have heard, but it will be carried by some miraculous power so that all people will hear it” (Journal of Discourses, 16:328).

Considering that today’s general conference proceedings are available instantaneously on a variety of platforms and in many languages, Pratt’s words seem prophetic. A blog post on the Church History blog on Sept. 10, 2019, by Christine R. Marin, Church history audiovisual specialist, takes a look at how the Church has relayed the words of the Apostles and Prophets so they could be heard “in the four quarters of the globe” through the years.

Elder Isaac Morrison and his wife, Hannah, and their children, Kelvin and Gilbert, of the Ashaiman Ghana Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Elder Isaac Morrison and his wife, Hannah, and their children, Kelvin and Gilbert, of the Ashaiman Ghana Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Victor B. Ukorebi

History of how the Church has relayed general conference

Joseph Smith, in painting by Robert T. Barrett, conducts the meeting where the Church was organized with six original members.
Joseph Smith, in painting by Robert T. Barrett, conducts the meeting where the Church was organized with six original members. Credit: Copyright Robert T. Barrett

Conferences were called by the First Presidency as needed, as revealed to Joseph Smith in Kirtland, Ohio, March 8, 1831, “It always has been given to the elders of my church from the beginning, and ever shall be, to conduct all meetings as they are directed and guided by the Holy Spirit” (Doctrine and Covenants 46:2).

The 50th annual conference in April 1880 became the earliest official Church-produced report of conference.

Salt Lake Tabernacle, 1870
Salt Lake Tabernacle, 1870 Credit: Church History Library

Shortly after President Russell M. Nelson was born, general conference was broadcast by radio for the first time on Oct. 3, 1924.

“The exercises of today and throughout the conference are to be broadcasted; and it is estimated that in the neighborhood of a million people will be able to hear all that is said, provided they are listening in during the conference sessions. The radio is one of the most marvelous inventions man knows anything about. To have the voice carried for thousands of miles seems almost beyond comprehension.”

— President Heber J. Grant when general conference was transmitted for the first time over the radio in October 1924
President Heber J. Grant gives a speech on KNZ radio, circa 1922.
President Heber J. Grant gives a speech on KNZ radio, circa 1922. Credit: Church History Library

The earliest-dated sound recording of conference is April 5, 1936. Speakers included President David O. McKay, President J. Reuben Clark, and President Heber J. Grant.

General conference today

Due to concerns with the global spread of illness caused by COVID-19, the public will not be admitted to the Conference Center in Salt Lake City and proceedings will not be broadcast to meetinghouses or stake centers where the spread of COVID-19 is of concern. However, Church members will still have unprecedented access to the proceedings through digital technology.