20th anniversary of the Church’s 100th temple — the Boston Massachusetts Temple

This October marks 20 years since the dedication of the Church’s 100th temple — the Boston Massachusetts Temple. Here are some facts about this historic edifice in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Announced: Sept. 30, 1995

Site: 8 acres

Exterior finish: Olympia white granite

Temple design: Classic modern

Architectural features: Single attached end spire with an angel Moroni statue

Rooms: Baptistry, celestial room, four ordinance rooms, four sealing rooms

Total floor area: 69,000 square feet

Dimensions: 90 feet by 190 feet

Groundbreaking, site dedication: June 13, 1997, by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Open house: Aug. 29-Sept. 23, 2000, attended by 82,600 people

Dedication: Oct. 1, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley; with 16,800 people attending 4 sessions

President Gordon B. Hinckley at the cornerstone with media at the Boston Massachusetts Temple dedication. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Excerpt from the dedicatory prayer:

“We are assembled to dedicate this Thy holy house. It is a special occasion. This temple becomes the 100th operating temple of Thy Church.

“We have looked forward to this occasion. We have prayed for this day. We extend our gratitude to all who have labored so faithfully and diligently, often in the face of serious opposition, to bring to pass the miracle of the completion of this temple.

“To us it is indeed a miracle. The ground on which it stands, the circumstances of its preservation for this use, and the decision to build it here — all are miracles unto those who have been a part of this process.”

The Boston Massachusetts Temple Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Other facts: