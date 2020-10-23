20th anniversary of the Church’s 100th temple — the Boston Massachusetts Temple

This October marks 20 years since the dedication of the Church’s 100th temple — the Boston Massachusetts Temple. Here are some facts about this historic edifice in honor of its 20th anniversary.
Announced: Sept. 30, 1995
Site: 8 acres
Exterior finish: Olympia white granite
Temple design: Classic modern
Architectural features: Single attached end spire with an angel Moroni statue
Rooms: Baptistry, celestial room, four ordinance rooms, four sealing rooms
Total floor area: 69,000 square feet
Dimensions: 90 feet by 190 feet
Groundbreaking, site dedication: June 13, 1997, by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Open house: Aug. 29-Sept. 23, 2000, attended by 82,600 people
Dedication: Oct. 1, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley; with 16,800 people attending 4 sessions
Excerpt from the dedicatory prayer:
“We are assembled to dedicate this Thy holy house. It is a special occasion. This temple becomes the 100th operating temple of Thy Church.
“We have looked forward to this occasion. We have prayed for this day. We extend our gratitude to all who have labored so faithfully and diligently, often in the face of serious opposition, to bring to pass the miracle of the completion of this temple.
“To us it is indeed a miracle. The ground on which it stands, the circumstances of its preservation for this use, and the decision to build it here — all are miracles unto those who have been a part of this process.”
Other facts:
- Built on a wooded granite hillside in the western suburbs of Boston, the temple has a clear view of downtown Boston.
- It took 170 years for the Church to dedicate its 100th temple on Oct. 1, 2000. Now, 20 years later, there are more than 200 temples either in operation, under construction or announced.
- The Boston Massachusetts Temple was the first temple built in New England (and in Massachusetts).
- The Boston Massachusetts Temple was dedicated without a steeple due to a law suit contesting the proposed height of the steeple. A unanimous ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Court May 16, 2001, ended a lengthy debate about the height of the Boston temple and the 139-foot steeple was added about a year after the dedication.