22 Church historic sites reopening to the public in May

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has approved a May 2021 phased reopening of 22 Church historic sites across the United States, all of which have been closed to the public since last spring due to COVID-19.

Site reopenings will be based on local conditions, government guidelines, staffing availability and the unique features of each historic site.

Despite the public closures of the past year, many historic sites continued to offer virtual tours and interactions.

“We’re thrilled that the Church’s historic sites will be open to visitors this summer,” said Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., a General Authority Seventy who is Church Historian and Recorder. “We know people are anxious to visit, and the missionaries are eager to welcome them.

The Brigham Young home in Historic Nauvoo, Illinois. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Visiting the sites is a great way for individuals and families to enhance their understanding of Church history,” he said in an April 22 update on Newsroom. “Walking the paths and streets where the early Saints walked and visiting their homes and shops provides an immersive experience with the past. We hope in this year of ‘Come, Follow Me’ study of the Doctrine and Covenants and Church history, many people will have an opportunity to visit the sites, either in person or via a virtual tour. We are prepared to welcome them.”

The reopening schedule will tentatively follow as listed below, with each site’s name doubling as a hyperlink to its web page, which offers more information on reopening.

For example, reservations at some sites will be required, with advance registration encouraged. Group numbers are being capped at a maximum of 20 for 2021, with sites also limiting the number of people allowed at one time in certain buildings.

Most sites will have reduced operating hours, with some buildings or experiences possibly closed. Sites may need to close again, based on location conditions and COVID-19 precautions.

Visitors will be required to practice social distancing and wear face masks indoors — and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. Those who are sick are advised to stay home.

The Mormon Battalion Center at San Diego, California. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

May 1

California

Illinois

Iowa

Nebraska

Utah

May 28

New York

Missouri

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Utah

Vermont

Wyoming