Elder Curtis to present Doctrine and Covenants history and study resources during June 17 livestream

Church Historian and Recorder Elder LeGrand Curtis Jr. speaks at the Mormon History Association Conference at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Church Historian and Recorder Elder LeGrand Curtis Jr. speaks at the Mormon History Association Conference at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Friday, June 11, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The original Book of Commandments and Revelations and the corresponding section of the Doctrine and Covenants.
The original Book of Commandments and Revelations and the corresponding section of the Doctrine and Covenants. Credit: Jason Olson, Deseret News

Church Historian and Recorder Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr. will share historical insights about the Doctrine and Covenants on Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m. The event will be streamed live on the Church History Museum’s Facebook page as part of the Evenings from the Museum series.

The Doctrine and Covenants, a compilation of revelations given to Joseph Smith Jr. and other latter-day prophets, is the focus of this year’s “Come, Follow Me” study in Sunday School classes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.  

Elder Curtis, a General Authority Seventy, will explore the history and publication of the Doctrine and Covenants and also explain how historical resources created by the Church History Department can help further study of the revelations.

The Church History Museum is scheduled to reopen to the public on Monday, Aug. 2.

A recording of the presentation will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page after the livestream event.