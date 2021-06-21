How reopened Church historic sites allow visitors to experience ‘the best of both worlds’

A family walks near the Joseph Smith Family Farm at the Sacred Grove historic site in Palmyra, New York, in August 2018.  Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Nauvoo Illinois Temple in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple at sunset in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple at sunset in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple at sunset in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A view through the window of the Orson Hyde home in the Historic Nauvoo in Nauvoo, Illinois on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The sun rises Orson Hyde home in the Historic Nauvoo in Nauvoo, Illinois on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A view of the rebuilt Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, where the Relief Society was organized on March 17, 1842. Sarah Melissa Granger Kimball was one of the first members of the Female Relief Society of Nauvoo. Credit: Kenneth Mays
Hiram and Sarah Kimball’s homein Nauvoo, Illinois. Sarah Melissa Granger Kimball help organize an effort to make shirts for the men working on the Nauvoo Temple. They formed a ladies’ society that became the Female Relief Society of Nauvoo. Credit: Kenneth Mays
The statue of Joseph and Emma in the Monument to Women, in Nauvoo, Illinois. Credit: Kenneth Mays
The Brigham Young home in Historic Nauvoo, Illinois. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Guo You Li and Sister Sydney Warner help give a virtual tour of the Mormon Battalion Historic Site. Credit: Courtesy Mormon Battalion Historic Site
Sister Caelie Noall and Sister Isabella Rich show virtual visitors some of the artifacts found in the Mormon Battalion Historic Site. Because of COVID-19, Church historic sites have been closed to in-person visitors since March 2020. Credit: Courtesy Mormon Battalion Historic Site
The Mormon Battalion Historic Site. Credit: Photo by Shaun D. Stahle
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stands in the Historic Liberty Jail in Liberty, Missouri, on Friday, May 28, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Site of Leman Copley farm in Thompson, Ohio. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Jessa Lethbridge and Sister Hannah Van Holten welcome virtual visitors to the Mormon Battalion Historic Site in San Diego, California. Credit: Courtesy Mormon Battalion Historic Site
This interpretive panel for the Eight Witnesses is in the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, and shown in 2006. Credit: Kenneth Mays
A family sits on a bench in the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, in August 2018. This is where God the Father and Jesus Christ appeared to Joseph Smith in spring 1820. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
The Hill Cumorah was purchased by Elder George Albert Smith after decades of effort and negotiations. Credit: Kenneth Mays
The Hill Cumorah in Palmyra, New York, is pictured on Aug. 4, 2018. The Hill Cumorah is where Joseph Smith met annually with the angel Moroni from 1823 to 1827 and received the gold plates. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mormon Trail Center recounts pioneers’ migration to Salt Lake Valley. Credit: Photo by R. Scott Lloyd
The rebuilt home of Isaac and Elizabeth Hale, the parents of Emma Hale Smith, at the Priesthood Restoration Site, in Oakland Township (previously Harmony), Pennsylvania. It’s shown here in 2019. Credit: Kenneth Mays
The Susquehanna River near Oakland Township, Pennsylvania, near the Priesthood Restoration Site in 2008. Credit: Kenneth Mays
The rebuilt Hale Harmony home at the Priesthood Restoration Site in Oakland Township, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania in 2020. Credit: Kenneth Mays
Flowers bloom around the rebuilt home of Joseph and Emma Smith, shown in 2018 at the Priesthood Restoration Site in Oakland Township, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. Credit: Kenneth Mays
Statuary outside newly constructed Latter-day Saint meetinghouse and visitor center at Priesthood Restoration Site depicts the visits of resurrected beings John the Baptist, left, and Peter, James and John, right, to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery. Credit: R. Scott Lloyd, Church News

After being closed for 412 days due to precautions over COVID-19, the Church’s Mormon Battalion Historic Site welcomed visitors again on May 1.

Their first in-person tour after being closed for more than a year included a couple of locals. First was an autistic young man and his father, who both drove by the site every day it was closed to see if it had reopened. The second was a woman, not a member of the Church, who walks her dog in the area and was befriended by the sister missionaries. 

On that same day, the site also offered a virtual tour to 43 Primary children in the Philippines. 

In many ways, the day encapsulates the blessings of the “new normal” experienced by the Church’s historic sites today, which include both the return of visitors to these sacred spaces and extending their reach across the globe through virtual tours.

“We are happy campers here,” said Illinois historic sites President J. Stephen Rizley. “We have the best of both worlds: We teach these stories with people around the world, just as we have done since summer 2020, and we welcome in-person actual human beings who shed tears as we share these sacred places.”

Lessons learned

Looking back, the Church History Department was unprepared for a scenario that would close all of the Church’s historic sites, said Gary L. Boatright Jr., operations manager of historic sites for the Church History Department. And yet it has been reconfirmed again and again that the Lord is in charge.

“The Lord knew that the sites were going to close for an extended period of time, and He consistently put the right people in the right places to do what needs to be done at these historic sites. It’s just amazing to see that the Lord is inspiring people, He’s blessing people.”

When the pandemic first hit, the Church History Department had already been experimenting with virtual tours. “What the pandemic did was to help really kickstart that and make it real for us. We had to go from testing to reality within just a matter of days,” Boatright said.

Sister Guo You Li and Sister Sydney Warner help give a virtual tour of the Mormon Battalion Historic Site. Credit: Courtesy Mormon Battalion Historic Site

Thankfully, the Lord provided the sister missionaries and senior couples who had the technical skills to get the ball rolling. Soon the sites were inundated with requests from across the globe to take a virtual tour. “That was perhaps one of the biggest and far reaching blessings that we saw during the pandemic,” Boatright said.

Read more: How the Church historic sites are fulfilling their purpose during the pandemic

Elder Kevin and Sister Mary Ballard entered the missionary training center on March 2, 2020, and about a week after reporting to their assignment in Nauvoo, Illinois, the Church announced that many of the Church historic sites, including Nauvoo, would be closing due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Like hundreds of other missionaries serving in Church historic sites, they faced uncertainty and began to experiment with giving tours remotely using technology. As virtual tours began to gain popularity, the Ballards also experienced the challenge of learning the nuances of teaching and testifying with a selfie stick and cellphone. “It was just an adventure to learn how to do all the technology,” Sister Ballard said.

But how else would they have the opportunity to offer tours to missionaries in Cambodia or a family in Australia, Elder Ballard pointed out.

“Virtual tours have been a blessing to us,” Sister Ballard agreed.

One thing they have learned through virtual tours, Boatright said, is that someone in Argentina, or in Ghana, or in England can feel the same Spirit as the individual standing in the Sacred Grove. 

“The Lord can testify of the truthfulness of the sacred events that occurred in the Sacred Grove, not just to a person or family standing in the Sacred Grove, but to that person or family sitting in their living room, hearing the stories shared via technology from missionaries.”

The work of reopening the sites

The Church has historic sites from Vermont to California and everywhere in between. The Church History Department wants visitors to have a good and safe experience wherever they go, said Boatright. “We have been closely monitoring how the pandemic is affecting areas associated with historic sites and the local government responses. We work very closely with our leaders on the ground, and we work very closely with our administration and our executives in the Church History Department.”

Each site is taking strict precautions to try to make sure tour experiences are safe for visitors.

Curtis Ashton, historic sites curator, said they have been inviting missionaries to be vaccinated and asking them to be conscientious about hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks and inviting visitors to do the same.

Some experiences within the historic sites are still closed, Ashton noted. For example, visitors still won’t have an opportunity to see a pageant this year or take a wagon ride down Main Street in Old Nauvoo. “Part of that is just infusing enough missionaries into each site,” Ashton said.

A view through the window of the Orson Hyde home in the Historic Nauvoo in Nauvoo, Illinois on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

During the pandemic, many missionaries had service delayed or, in the early days of the pandemic, were asked to return home and wait it out. Those numbers are slowly returning but many sites are trying to conduct both in-person and virtual tours with fewer missionaries than pre-pandemic conditions.

President Allen, President Rizley and the Ballards all had the same advice for would-be visitors to historic sites this summer: Be sure to make a reservation.

“Obviously if someone makes a reservation then they have a time slot that’s reserved for them. But otherwise, we welcome them, we encourage them to come, but they may have to be a little patient so we can fit them in,” President Allen said.

One unexpected benefit of having no visitors has been the opportunity to refresh many of the historic buildings and visitors’ centers, Boatright said. Missionaries and staff have been able to deep clean, such as shampooing carpets, giving walls a new coat of paint and, in some cases, sprucing up old exhibits. 

As visitors walk in, hopefully it will feel “nice and welcoming and inviting,” Ashton said.

Blessings of in-person tours

While leaders and missionaries are quick to tout the virtues of taking a virtual tour and the opportunity to take historic sites to the world, they are also rejoicing at the opportunity to connect with individuals in person again.

When the Ballards heard earlier this year that the Church historic sites would begin welcoming visitors again, their response was to say, “Hallelujah!”

“I don’t think there’s a missionary in Nauvoo that hasn’t been praying and fasting for that,” Elder Ballard said. 

It feels right and natural to be offering in-person tours again, said President Allen. “As wonderful as virtual tours were, and will continue to be, it’s just nice to have people in person,” he said.

The Mormon Battalion Center at San Diego, California. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the Mormon Battalion Center, located in the heart of Old Town, San Diego, the opportunity to provide in-person tours also brings expanded missionary opportunities.

Most of their virtual tours are to members of the Church but typically about a third of their in-person visitors are not members of the Church, said President Allen.

The Ballards said they love giving in-person tours because it offers individuals a full sensory experience. People can see, hear, smell and touch history as they take a tour. 

Sister Ballard commented how wonderful it is to have children on the in-person tours. “They pick up on the Spirit, and it is just adorable the questions they ask and it brings such energy to a tour,” she said.

And there are certain experiences that are better in person. “Visitors can’t pan for gold over Zoom,” Sister Allen said with a smile. 