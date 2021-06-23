Video: From Carthage Jail, Elder Cook remembers the Prophet Joseph Smith, the martyrdom and his witness of the Savior

The Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum Smith, were killed by a mob on June 27, 1844 — sealing their testimonies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with their lives. A new Church News video, titled “A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief,” features a visit this year of Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, to Carthage Jail.

As Latter-day Saint missionaries serving at the historic site in Carthage, Illinois, sing the hymn “A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief,” Elder and Sister Cook turn their thoughts to Joseph and Hyrum Smith.

“I love the Prophet Joseph,” says Sister Cook. “… I love his interaction with Hyrum and the fact that they were together in Carthage, and both gave their lives for this gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with his wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, listens to missionaries sing at the historic Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois, on Friday, May 28, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with his wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, tour the historic Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois, on Friday, May 28, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Visitors can look through the window where Joseph Smith was shot and killed and fell through at the historic Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

From Carthage Jail, Elder Cook reflects on Joseph Smith and “the sacrifice of his life in his witness of the Savior.” Then he shares his own sure witness of Jesus Christ.

“My faith and my testimony is in Jesus Christ,” testifies Elder Cook. “I bear my solemn witness that Jesus Christ lives, that it’s the doctrine and the principles and the ordinances that He provided for us that will allow us to return to live with the Father and the Son.”

