Trail, sail or rail? Evening from the Museum online presentation to explore stories of how pioneers headed west

The experiences of four pioneers and how they made their journey west, whether land, sea or rail, will be the focus of “By Trail, Sail and Rail: Pioneer Journeys to Zion,” an Evening from the Museum presentation with Tiffany Taylor Bowles, on Thursday, July 22, at 8 p.m.

The presentation will stream on the Church History Museum’s Facebook page and the Latter-day Saint History YouTube channel. The recording will be posted later.

Bowles will share the stories of Green Flake, one of Utah’s first Black pioneers; Jean Rio Baker, a British widow traveling across the Atlantic with her young family; and Niels and Margarethe Nielsen, a Danish family escaping religious persecution.

Bowles is an associate curator of education at the Church History Museum and helped curate the “Mormon Trails: Pioneer Pathways to Zion” exhibit for the museum. She is also a former park ranger at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site.

A previous streamed Evening with the Museum presentation featured Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., Church historian and recorder and General Authority Seventy, on the history of the Doctrine and Covenants and study resources.