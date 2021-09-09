Joseph Smith Papers Conference to explore sacred texts in 19th century America

Presentations at the Joseph Smith Papers Conference on Friday, Sept. 10, will explore “Joseph Smith and Sacred Text in Nineteenth-Century America” and include genre material readings, close analysis and reception.

The conference also commemorates the upcoming fifth and final volume of the Revelation and Translation series. The Revelation and Translation series is one of the seven series in the Joseph Smith Papers project, which is expected to be more than two dozen volumes. The other series are Documents, Journals, Histories, Administrative Records, Legal Records and Financial Records.

It will be an online conference with four sessions. The conference is free, but space is limited. Register and see a schedule at josephsmithpapers.org/articles/2021-joseph-smith-papers-conference-registration