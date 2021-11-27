20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas magic — ‘a gift to the Master’

President Gordon B. Hinckley stands before a pulpit decorated with birds-of-paradise and anthuriums, adjusting the lapels of his coat. Hands clasped in front of him, he bows his head to read from a printed talk, welcoming attendees to the October 1998 general conference.

The Tabernacle lights dim.

His gentle voice carries through the dark domed space filled with more than 5,000 listeners who sit closely together on white pine benches painted to look like oak. Some people peer around pillars to get a better view of the prophet, who says that the building, once considered large, can no longer accommodate a church of millions.

As President Hinckley speaks in the beloved pioneer building, he discusses a new facility being built just north of Temple Square.

“Through the generations that lie ahead, it will ring with the voices of the prophets,” says President Hinckley of the Conference Center. “It will be primarily a house of worship. But it will also be a place of art. There will be concerts and other public offerings that will be uplifting and wholesome and spiritual. … It will be a gift to the Master.”

Looking back on the more than 20 years since President Hinckley’s talk, the Conference Center has been a gift to the Master in many ways. But every December when the nights in Salt Lake City darken early and the temperatures turn frosty, the prophet’s words take on special meaning as the building raised as a gift to the Savior holds a Christmas concert unlike any other. Fittingly, on those nights, more than 60,000 people will celebrate the gift He is to the world.

Read the full article at LDSLiving.com.