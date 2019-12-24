President Nelson shares Christmas Eve Facebook reminder to focus on Christ

Highlighting the true meaning of Christmas in a Facebook post on the morning of Christmas Eve, President Russell M. Nelson shared a message inviting all to remember that Christ truly is the Prince of Peace.

“The life of Jesus Christ neither began in Bethlehem nor ended on Calvary’s cross,” President Nelson wrote in the Dec. 24 Facebook post. “He was a God before He ever came to this earth. He was the Jehovah of the Old Testament and became the Christ of the New. He atoned for the sins and sorrows of all mankind in Gethsemane and completed His ultimate sacrifice on a cross at Calvary. He rose again the third day in glorious resurrection. The ending of His mortal life was the beginning of eternal hope and happiness for each of us. He lives! And He loves us more than we can comprehend. Jesus the Christ stands ready to help, heal, and strengthen each of us in His divinely commissioned way.”

The Christmas Eve post included a photo of President Nelson with hist wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, standing in front of their Christmas tree, smiling.

With Christ at the center of the Christmas season, President Nelson urged for individuals to seek Jesus.

“He truly is the Prince of Peace,” President Nelson wrote in the post. “I invite you to draw closer to Him and experience the joy that envelops all who are willing to follow the Lord Jesus Christ. As one of His Apostles, I bless you with the ability to receive and feel the infinite love that our Savior and our Heavenly Father have for you.”

He concluded with a Christmas wish for all: “May you have a Christmas filled with peace, love, and joy.”