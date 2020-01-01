President Nelson extends important invitation to all Latter-day Saints in 2020

On the first day of 2020 — the year marking the bicentennial of the First Vision — President Russell M. Nelson asked members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to share the gospel with others.

In a message posted on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts on Jan. 1, 2020, President Nelson recalled designating, in October general conference, 2020 as a bicentennial period of commemorating 200 years since “God the Father and His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, appeared to Joseph Smith in a vision.”

“That singular event in human history initiated the Restoration of the Lord’s gospel — an unfolding Restoration that continues today,” he wrote.

President Nelson wrote that God loves all of His children and has a vision for each.

“Just as He listened to Joseph’s prayer in 1820, He listens to you and yearns to speak with you through the Spirit.”

Then President Nelson extended a special invitation to Latter-day Saints: “We invite you to be a major part of sharing the message of the ongoing restoration of the Savior’s gospel. We will share more about this soon, but you can start today by acting on the invitations I extended to you at last general conference to immerse yourself in the glorious light of the Restoration.

“You may wish to begin your preparation by reading afresh Joseph Smith’s account of the First Vision as recorded in the Pearl of Great Price. Or ponder important questions such as, “How would my life be different if my knowledge gained from the Book of Mormon were suddenly taken away?” or “How have the events that followed the First Vision made a difference for me and my loved ones?”

“Select your own questions. Design your own plan. Act on any of these invitations to prepare yourself for sharing the important messages of the ongoing Restoration. It is your personal preparation that will help April’s general conference become for you not only memorable but also unforgettable. The time to act is now. This is a hinge point in the history of the Church, and your part is vital.”