Elder and Sister Stevenson to speak at RootsTech Family Discovery Day

RootsTech is just around the corner. The annual four-day event will be held Feb. 26-29 in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, will be the featured speakers at Family Discovery Day on Saturday, Feb. 29, RootsTech announced.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith will be the keynote speaker immediately following Elder and Sister Stevenson’s remarks. Smith is the National Football League’s all-time leading rusher and played for three Super Bowl-winning Dallas Cowboys teams.

Emmitt Smith will be a keynote speaker at Family Discovery Day. Credit: Screenshot Rootstech.org

Family Discovery Day is a free one-day event geared toward families and members of the Church as part of RootsTech. In addition to hearing from speakers, families can participate in various activities and games while exploring the interactive expo hall. A selection of classes will also be available for attendees.

Other events planned for Church members throughout the week of RootsTech include free youth activities on Feb. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., a temple and family history leadership instruction broadcast on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., and a young adult after-party on Feb. 28 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. which includes a special performance by comedian Ryan Hamilton.

To learn more about events during the 2020 RootsTech conference, go to Rootstech.org.