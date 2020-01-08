Elder Holland slated to speak at 2020 BYU Women’s Conference

The final speaker at this year’s BYU Women’s Conference, as announced in a Facebook post on Wendesday, Jan. 8, will be Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Closing out the two-day conference, Elder Holland will speak on Friday, May 1 at 3:45 p.m. MST in the Marriott Center.

The annual conference, held on BYU’s campus in Provo, Utah, is known as one of the largest gatherings of Latter-day Saint women in the world and features more than 140 presenters speaking on a variety of topics.

We are thrilled to announce that Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the The Church of… Posted by BYU Women's Conference on Wednesday, January 8, 2020

This year’s conference theme is “Gather All Safely In Christ.” Registration for the conference is open now through April 27. Some conference sessions will be available for live streaming, but the schedule for which sessions will be included has not yet been announced.

Conference topics range from discussions on womanhood and sisterhood, gospel principles, marriage, family and other topics concerning women of all ages.

As noted on the conference webpage, the conference offers an opportunity for women to “develop friendships, hear uplifting messages, gain new insights, participate in service, strengthen your testimony, enjoy time with family and friends, and gather with women of faith.”