Elder Soares meets with president of Guatemala during Central America ministry

Elder Ulisses Soares traveled to the Guatemala National Palace to meet with President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City on Tuesday, Feb. 11. 

They spoke of President Giammattei’s initiatives and his thoughts on humanitarian efforts and the nutrition of children in the country, Elder Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told Newsroom following the meeting.

“I think he has a great future, and people are very confident that he can do something,” Elder Soares said. “And we as a Church, we want to join him on these initiatives as we are doing here in this country already.”

Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, have been ministering to Latter-day Saints and missionaries in Central America this week. “They are sweet and dear people, and they want to do what the Lord wants them to do,” said Elder Soares after meeting with Saints in Guatemala City.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, Elder Soares participated in a special Family Home Evening broadcast to the homes of Central America Area members.

“We knew that we would be only a few places in Central America, so that idea [for the broadcast] came to our hearts that we would love to see and talk with everybody,” he explained.

Elder Soares will also travel to Costa Rica and El Salvador for meetings with government leaders, interfaith leaders and media before returning home on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Rosana and I have arrived in the beautiful country of Guatemala. I have loved meeting and visiting with our members here, and we look forward to meeting many more. As I contemplated what to say to our members in Guatemala, I felt impressed to address how we can live in this world, facing challenges every day, and yet still come closer to Christ. We should remember that although we face difficult trials, they are part of our mortal experience. Remember that our mortal life is temporary, and our individual trials are designed to test our faith to see if we will do what the Lord asked us to do before we came to earth. I have gone through many trials in my own life—some of those challenges involved the loss of loved ones, or health issues. In those trials, I found that I was closer to my Heavenly Father. I promise you that if you will press forward, strengthening your faith, and show your Heavenly Father that you are faithful, you will receive divine help. Heavenly Father wants nothing more than to bring us back to His presence. I testify that He is eager to hear your prayers and help you through your trials.

