Elder Soares meets with president of Guatemala during Central America ministry

Elder Ulisses Soares traveled to the Guatemala National Palace to meet with President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

They spoke of President Giammattei’s initiatives and his thoughts on humanitarian efforts and the nutrition of children in the country, Elder Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told Newsroom following the meeting.

“I think he has a great future, and people are very confident that he can do something,” Elder Soares said. “And we as a Church, we want to join him on these initiatives as we are doing here in this country already.”

Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, have been ministering to Latter-day Saints and missionaries in Central America this week. “They are sweet and dear people, and they want to do what the Lord wants them to do,” said Elder Soares after meeting with Saints in Guatemala City.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy and Elder Juan A. Uceda of the Seventy greet missionaries in Guatemala City on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, Elder Soares participated in a special Family Home Evening broadcast to the homes of Central America Area members.

“We knew that we would be only a few places in Central America, so that idea [for the broadcast] came to our hearts that we would love to see and talk with everybody,” he explained.

Elder Soares will also travel to Costa Rica and El Salvador for meetings with government leaders, interfaith leaders and media before returning home on Sunday, Feb. 16.