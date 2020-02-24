Elder Christofferson receives George Washington Honor Medal from Freedoms Foundation

William O. Perry, a member of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge's national council of trustees, left, and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, right, give Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the George Washington Honor Medal&nbsp;during the Utah chapter of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge's annual Heroes and National Awards Luncheon at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Boyd Matheson, Deseret News opinion editor, center, is escorted to receive the George Washington Honor Medal during the Utah chapter of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge's annual Heroes and National Awards Luncheon at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is greeted after being honored with the George Washington Honor Medal at the Utah chapter of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge's annual Heroes and National Awards Luncheon at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Boyd Matheson, Deseret News opinion editor, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, chat after they were each given the George Washington Honor Medal at the Utah chapter of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge's annual Heroes and National Awards Luncheon at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was honored by the Utah Chapter of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge during their annual Heroes and National Awards Luncheon in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 19.

The Church leader was presented the George Washington Honor Medal. The award was presented to the Church leader by William O. Perry, a member of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge national council of trustees, and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes.

During the event, hosted by the national nonprofit, more than one dozen Utahns were honored for displays of heroism and dedicated service to their fellow citizens.

Elder Christofferson wrote of his gratitude for the award in a an Instagram post the day following the event. Of the award, he said, “it caused me to think more deeply about how grateful I am to be a citizen of the United States and to be blessed by the opportunities and freedoms we are offered in this country.”

Yesterday I attended an event hosted by the Utah chapter of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. This event honored individuals and organizations who have in some manner offered service to the United States. I was grateful to receive the George Washington Honor Medal at this event. It caused me to think more deeply about how grateful I am to be a citizen of the United States and to be blessed by the opportunities and freedoms we are offered in this country. Each of us have a part to play in religious freedom—wherever we live. Take a stand for religious freedom. Teach your families the benefits of religion in your nation and society. Teach them to respect the faith of all people, even those with very different beliefs. And teach them that respecting religious freedom at times means tolerating religious beliefs and practices we disagree with. Additionally, don’t hesitate to speak up. Your opinions count. You have a right to speak and to be heard. Make the effort to stay informed about issues of public importance, and then speak out with courage and civility—and I emphasize civility. Whatever your faith, our society needs your voice, your experience, and your goodness.

