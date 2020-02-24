Elder Christofferson receives George Washington Honor Medal from Freedoms Foundation

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was honored by the Utah Chapter of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge during their annual Heroes and National Awards Luncheon in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 19.

The Church leader was presented the George Washington Honor Medal. The award was presented to the Church leader by William O. Perry, a member of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge national council of trustees, and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes.

During the event, hosted by the national nonprofit, more than one dozen Utahns were honored for displays of heroism and dedicated service to their fellow citizens.

Elder Christofferson wrote of his gratitude for the award in a an Instagram post the day following the event. Of the award, he said, “it caused me to think more deeply about how grateful I am to be a citizen of the United States and to be blessed by the opportunities and freedoms we are offered in this country.”