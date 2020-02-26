President Nelson extends 2nd invitation of 2020: ‘How do you hear Him? #HearHim’

For the second time in as many months at the start of 2020 — the year marking the bicentennial of the First Vision — President Russell M. Nelson has extended a special invitation to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Jan. 1, he invited Church members to share the gospel with others. And on Wednesday, Feb. 26, his message across several social media and digital platforms again tied to the First Vision, of God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, appearing to the young Joseph Smith.

“I invite you to think deeply and often about this key question: How do you hear Him?” said President Nelson, with the hashtagged phrase #HearHim included.

The most recent invitation and accompanying embedded video was published on a variety of sites — including President Nelson’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as on YouTube and ChurchofJesusChrist.org/blog — and in varying lengths according to the specific platform.

“There are few wonderful occasions in the scriptures when our Heavenly Father personally introduced His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, with a specific charge to ‘Hear Him!’” began President Nelson in introducing his invitation.

“Today, this most-important invitation from our loving Heavenly Father to listen to the voice of the Lord and to follow His teachings is extended to us.”

In a longer message on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/blog, President Nelson included additional invitations.

“I also invite you to take steps to hear Him better and more often,” he added, returning to mention the First Vision. “Throughout this year we will focus in a special way on the historic event that took place in the Sacred Grove.

“I invite you to be proactive and look for opportunities to share your feelings about the Lord Jesus Christ with our family and friends, including inviting your friends to join you in worshiping Him on Easter Sunday.”

President Nelson concluded his message with a blessing. “Now, as one of the Lord’s special witnesses, I bless you in your efforts to get on and stay on His covenant path, and strive with all your heart, might, mind and soul to hear Him!”