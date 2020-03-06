This week on social: What Latter-day Saints in Idaho, Central America taught visiting apostles

Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared words of inspiration on social media, inspired by the members they met and spoke with.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at a BYU-Idaho devotional on Sunday, March 1. In an Instagram post later that week on March 6, he shared some of his thoughts from his address.

“Each day of our existence is a precious gift from our loving Heavenly Father,” he wrote. “What better time than now to choose to become the person we were designed to become?”

When Heavenly Father looks at His children, he sees them for who they truly are. He know their fears, despair and loneliness, but also their infinite potential. “He sees the best version of us, the glorious person we have the potential to become.”

Elder Uchtdorf encouraged readers to draw closer to their Father in Heaven. “As you follow our beloved Savior, your faith will grow. Your confidence will wax strong. And, one day, you will surely know that your efforts were worth the journey.”

During this trip to Idaho, Elder Uchtdorf and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, stopped by the Plano Ward of the Rexburg Idaho Henry’s Fork Stake for Sabbath morning services.

“It was a beautiful day with sunshine and lots of snow on the ground,” Elder Uchtdorf wrote in a March 5 Facebook post. “When we walked in, we instantly felt like we were coming home to family.”

One of the highlights of the visit was the Primary children singing the apostle’s favorite Primary song: “Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam.” He also visited the young men and young women classes where they discussed ways to prepare to serve missions.

On Sunday, Harriet and I made a surprise visit to a ward in a rural area just outside Rexburg, Idaho. It was a beautiful… Posted by Dieter F. Uchtdorf on Thursday, March 5, 2020

President Henry B. Eyring also recently returned from a visit to Idaho, where he opened the Idaho Senate session with a prayer and announced a Church contribution to the Idaho Food Bank.

In a March 5 Instagram post, he shared how Idaho feels like home to him. “I spent some of the happiest years of my life in Idaho as the president of Ricks College,” he wrote. “As I visited with religious, government, and community leaders, I felt the immense goodness of the people.”

President Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, met with representatives from the Idaho Food Bank during this ministry visit, and announced a partner contribution between the food bank and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The Savior has instructed us to love one another. This partnership is one way we can help fulfill the Lord’s call to us to follow Him.”

President Eyring wasn’t the only Church leader to announce a donation to food banks recently. During a visit to Richmond, Virginia, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced a donation of 40,000 pounds of food for local food pantries.

Being surrounded by leaders of other churches and leaders of the NAACP was “a blessing,” Elder Christofferson wrote in a March 6 Instagram post.

He also had the chance to meet with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and talk about the service work Church members do there. “He was grateful to see that we are in the community and collaborating with others,” Elder Christofferson wrote. “We told him that we want our people to be the best citizens he has.”

While in Virginia, Elder Christofferson felt grateful and excited for the groundbreaking of the Richmond Virginia Temple on April 11. “I could sense the excitement and joy our members there feel about having their own temple.”

This week I had the opportunity to visit Richmond, Virginia, and announce a donation of 40,000 pounds of food for local… Posted by D. Todd Christofferson on Thursday, March 5, 2020

On March 3, President M. Russell Ballard addressed BYU students in a campus devotional. Following his remarks, the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared some of his thoughts on social media.

“Over the years, I have spent hours asking Heavenly Father to help me know how best to minister to you who are millennials and Generation Zs,” he wrote in a March 3 Instagram post. “I want you to know that I believe in you! I love and admire you!”

After recent discussions with his young adult-age grandchildren, President Ballard developed a list of three important truths he wants them and all young adults to remember.

First, each person is a child of Heavenly Father, who loves each of His children. “I plead with each of you to please keep your divine identity at the center of everything you do.”

Second, the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, loves each person. “He loves you and is concerned about you individually,” President Ballard wrote. “He is anxious to heal any ‘wounded souls.’”

Finally, President Ballard wrote, “like my grandchildren, I love and admire you — every one of you.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently spoke at a devotional for young adults in Palo Alto, California, the text of which has recently been posted at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Holland shared the link to his address in a March 6 Facebook post, along with some additional thoughts.

Everything in the Church is done with the purpose of perfecting the Saints in mind and “of bringing the world to ‘the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man [or woman], unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ’” (Ephesians 4:13).

Life will come with challenges, difficulties and heartbreaks. “So, wherever you are going, make your way to Christ first,” Elder Holland wrote. “Make your covenants with Him and keep them as you journey on.”

I recently mentioned on Facebook that I spoke at the Palo Alto Institute devotional last month. I offered a few thoughts… Posted by Jeffrey R. Holland on Friday, March 6, 2020

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was one of several general Church leaders who participated in the Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction during RootsTech on Feb. 27.

Following the session, Elder Renlund took to social media on Feb. 28 to thank those who helped him — “especially Tucker and Aubrey! They helped me demonstrate how a ward’s temple and family history leader can work with ward members — especially youth — to help with the needs of the ward.”

He reminded readers that ward temple and family history leaders are eager to help those who need it. “As you use him and the ward temple and family history consultants, you are gathering Israel on both sides of the veil. You will be blessed, and you will help others be eternally blessed.”

While visiting Central America recently, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosanna Soares, met many people who live in a way where they naturally and simply share their testimonies of the Savior with those around them without calling attention to themselves.

In a March 3 Instagram post, Elder Soares wrote how they do this “through loving and ministering to their family and their neighbor, through reverence for sacred things, through the way they magnify their responsibilities, and in many other ways. You can see the great joy they have through the light in their eyes; the peace in their countenances.”

Being around them helped Elder Soares to feel closer to the Savior and desire to be more like Him. “May the example of these wonderful people enhance our desire to be a living testimony to those around us.”