Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘The Coming Forth of The Book of Mormon’

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Notable quotes: 

“As we study the coming forth of this holy book of scripture in these latter days, we come to realize that the entire undertaking was miraculous.”
“The historical facts and the special witnesses of the Book of Mormon testify that its coming forth was indeed miraculous. Nevertheless, the power of this book is not based only in its magnificent history but on its powerful, unparalleled message that has changed countless lives — including mine.”
“My testimony of the Book of Mormon came line upon line as a miracle to my heart. To this day, this testimony continues to grow as I continuously search, with a sincere heart, to more fully understand the word of God as contained in this extraordinary book of scripture.”

Summary points:

  • The coming forth of the Book of Mormon remains a dynamic, defining element of the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
  • The publication of that latter-day scripture stands as a miracle made possible by the hand of the Lord.
  • Those who earnestly seek to know if the Book of Mormon is true can be blessed with an experience “as glorious and sacred” as Joseph Smith’s experience.

Talk summary: 

Following the First Vision, the publication of the Book of Mormon is the “second fundamental milestone” of the unfolding restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the last dispensation.

“As we study the coming forth of this holy book of scripture in these latter days, we come to realize that the entire undertaking was miraculous — from the Prophet Joseph receiving the gold plates from a holy angel, to its translation by the gift and power of God, its preservation, and publication by the Hand of the Lord.”

The Book of Mormon’s translation marks yet another essential miracle.

“This sacred ancient record was not ‘translated’ in the traditional way that scholars would translate ancient texts by learning an ancient language. We ought to look at the process more like a ‘revelation’ with the aid of physical instruments provided by the Lord as opposed to a ‘translation’ by one with knowledge of languages.”

The coming forth of this latter-day scripture was met with great opposition. Its printing was made possible only after acts of great faith and sacrifice. And those who witnessed the gold plates never denied their testimonies of what they had seen.

“The historical facts and the special witnesses of the Book of Mormon testify that its coming forth was indeed miraculous. Nevertheless, the power of this book is not based only in its magnificent history but on its powerful, unparalleled message that has changed countless lives – including mine.”

Becoming an active participant in the “marvelous coming forth of the Book of Mormon” will yield rich blessings.

“Your experience will be as glorious and sacred for you as Joseph Smith’s experiences were for him, as well as for the first witnesses, and for all who have sought to receive a witness of the integrity and trustworthiness of this sacred book.”

About the speaker:

  • Elder Soares was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018.
  • Born in São Paulo, Brazil, he is the first and only apostle from South America serving in the quorum. In August 2018, he went to Brazil on his first official visit since his call to the Twelve.
  • Both Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Fernandez Soares, served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. They began dating after their missions when they ran into each other at a stake dance. They have three children.

Recently on social:

  • In a March 27 Facebook post, Elder Soares shared that redemption comes from the Holy Messiah, Who is the source of all joy. 

  • Following his visit to Central America, Elder Soares shared how there are different ways each person can share his or her testimony, in a March 3 Instagram post.
As an apostle of Jesus Christ, I have been given a solemn and sacred responsibility to bear testimony of Jesus Christ to the world. It is something I take great joy in doing—and I share that testimony now: I know He lives! There are different ways we can share our testimony with others. Sometimes we use words, as I just did, and we can also share that testimony through the way we live our life each and every day. Sister Soares and I recently returned home from a wonderful visit to Central America with Elder and Sister Teixeira. While there, we had the opportunity to meet many people who live their lives in such a way that they very naturally and simply share that testimony of the Savior with those around them. They do this without calling attention to themselves—through loving and ministering to their family and their neighbor, through reverence for sacred things, through the way they magnify their responsibilities, and in many other ways. You can see the great joy they have through the light in their eyes; the peace in their countenances. Simply being around them has helped me to feel closer to the Savior and instills in me a deep desire to be more like Him. May the example of these wonderful people enhance our desire to be a living testimony to those around us.

  • On Feb. 10, Elder Soares reminded his Twitter followers that trials are part of the mortal experience. 
  • Elder Soares shared photos and thoughts from his experience dedicating the Arequipa Peru Temple in a Dec. 19, 2019, Facebook post.

