Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘The Coming Forth of The Book of Mormon’

Notable quotes:
Summary points:
- The coming forth of the Book of Mormon remains a dynamic, defining element of the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
- The publication of that latter-day scripture stands as a miracle made possible by the hand of the Lord.
- Those who earnestly seek to know if the Book of Mormon is true can be blessed with an experience “as glorious and sacred” as Joseph Smith’s experience.
Talk summary:
Following the First Vision, the publication of the Book of Mormon is the “second fundamental milestone” of the unfolding restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the last dispensation.
“As we study the coming forth of this holy book of scripture in these latter days, we come to realize that the entire undertaking was miraculous — from the Prophet Joseph receiving the gold plates from a holy angel, to its translation by the gift and power of God, its preservation, and publication by the Hand of the Lord.”
The Book of Mormon’s translation marks yet another essential miracle.
“This sacred ancient record was not ‘translated’ in the traditional way that scholars would translate ancient texts by learning an ancient language. We ought to look at the process more like a ‘revelation’ with the aid of physical instruments provided by the Lord as opposed to a ‘translation’ by one with knowledge of languages.”
The coming forth of this latter-day scripture was met with great opposition. Its printing was made possible only after acts of great faith and sacrifice. And those who witnessed the gold plates never denied their testimonies of what they had seen.
“The historical facts and the special witnesses of the Book of Mormon testify that its coming forth was indeed miraculous. Nevertheless, the power of this book is not based only in its magnificent history but on its powerful, unparalleled message that has changed countless lives – including mine.”
Becoming an active participant in the “marvelous coming forth of the Book of Mormon” will yield rich blessings.
“Your experience will be as glorious and sacred for you as Joseph Smith’s experiences were for him, as well as for the first witnesses, and for all who have sought to receive a witness of the integrity and trustworthiness of this sacred book.”
In the news:
About the speaker:
- Elder Soares was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018.
- Born in São Paulo, Brazil, he is the first and only apostle from South America serving in the quorum. In August 2018, he went to Brazil on his first official visit since his call to the Twelve.
- Both Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Fernandez Soares, served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. They began dating after their missions when they ran into each other at a stake dance. They have three children.
Recently on social:
