Enzo Serge Petelo: ‘How the Priesthood Blesses Youth’

Notable quotes:

“Joseph Smith was a young man who was called of God to restore the gospel of Jesus Christ, and for that purpose was given the priesthood which he used to bless all mankind.”

“We are given the opportunity to minister like angels, to preach the gospel on all the continents of the earth, and to help souls come unto Christ.”

“We cannot sit idly and expect the Lord to use us in His great work. We must not wait for those who need our aid to seek us out, it is our duty as priesthood holders to exemplify and stand as witnesses of God.”

Summary points:

The priesthood is the authority to administer the ordinances and covenants of the Savior’s gospel to those who are worthy to receive them.

To effectively serve like Joseph did, Latter-day Saints must worthily qualify to use the Lord’s priesthood power.

Church members can be a beacon of light to all those who are unsure of themselves.

Talk summary:

The priesthood is a sacred gift and has marvelous power to bless the youth in this dispensation, said Enzo Serge Petelo, 15.

“The priesthood is the authority to administer the ordinances and covenants of the Savior’s gospel to those who are worthy to receive them. Through these priesthood ordinances and sacred covenants comes the full blessings of the Savior’s Atonement that helps us achieve our divine destiny.”

Joseph Smith was a young man who was called of God to restore the gospel of Jesus Christ, and for that purpose was given the priesthood which he used to bless all mankind.

“To effectively serve like Joseph did, we must worthily qualify to use the Lord’s priesthood power.”

Latter-day Saints are given the opportunity to minister like angels, to preach the gospel on all the continents of the earth, and to help souls come unto Christ. “This service places us in joint labor with John the Baptist, Moroni, Joseph Smith, President Nelson and other diligent servants of the Lord. Our service in and with His priesthood brings together those who are dedicated to following and living the Lord’s teachings with exactness, which I personally know can be difficult as we face the challenges of youth.”

Members cannot sit idly and expect the Lord to use them in His great work.

“We must not wait for those who need our aid to seek us out, it is our duty as priesthood holders to exemplify and stand as witnesses of God. If we are making decisions that inhibit us from our eternal progression, we must change now. Satan will try his hardest to keep us in a carnal state of seeking simple pleasures, but I know that if we put in the effort, find those who will support us, and repent each day, the resulting blessings will be incredible and our lives will be forever changed as we press forward on the covenant path.”

About the speaker: