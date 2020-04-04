President Henry B. Eyring: ‘He Goes Before Us’

Notable quotes:

“Temples will soon again be happily scheduling baptismal opportunities and other sacred ordinances. The desire to serve our ancestors and the bonding of parents and children are growing.”

The Lord “has raised up and prepared faithful people who choose to do hard things well.”

“Now, as the Lord surely knew would happen, young people are becoming computer mentors to their parents and ward members. All have found great joy in their service.”

As prophesied in the Kirtland Temple, the Spirit of Elijah is connecting generations of families through temple work and family history research.

Working in the gathering of Israel demands sacrifice — but blessings await all who labor.

The Lord continues to lead the restoration of His gospel. “He goes before us.”

The Spirit of Elijah is changing the hearts of young and old, children and parents, grandchildren and grandparents.

A “pivotal moment in the Restoration” and the gathering of Israel occurred on April 3, 1836, in the Kirtland Temple, as recorded in the Doctrine and Covenants section 110.

The veil was “taken from the minds” of Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery, and they saw the Lord standing “upon the breastwork of the pulpit.” The resurrected Christ said he accepted the new temple which had been dedicated in His name.

Blessings, He added, would be given to all who keep His commandments and claim the opportunities promised inside His temple. Subsequent visions of Moses and Elias were followed by an appearance of Elijah, who announced the day had come “to turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the children to the fathers.”

“Although the temple endowment as we know it wasn’t administered in the Kirtland Temple, in fulfillment of prophecy, preparatory temple ordinances began to be introduced there, along with an outpouring of spiritual manifestations which armed those called on missions with the promised endowment of ‘power from on high’ that led to a great gathering through missionary service.”

The Lord envisioned all of the Restoration’s key moments.

“He planned for it, step-by-step, as He has done with other changes in His Church.

“He has raised up and prepared faithful people who choose to do hard things well. He has always been lovingly patient in helping us learn line upon line, precept upon precept, here a little and there a little.

“He is firm in the timing and the sequence of His intentions, yet He ensures that sacrifice often brings continuing blessings that we did not foresee.”

About the speaker:

President Eyring has been a General Authority for more than three decades since he was first called in 1985.

He served as a counselor to President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018 and as a counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008. Now, he is serving as second counselor to President Russell M. Nelson.

He married Kathleen Johnson in the Logan Utah Temple in July 1962. They are the parents of four sons and two daughters.

In a March 5 Facebook post, President Eyring shared details about a recent trip to Idaho. “I spent some of the happiest years of my life in Idaho as the president of Ricks College. As I visited with religious, government, and community leaders, I felt the immense goodness of the people,” he wrote.

I have just returned from a wonderful visit to Idaho—a place that feels like home to me. I spent some of the happiest… Posted by Henry B. Eyring on Thursday, March 5, 2020

On Dec. 22, 2019, President Eyring posted a photo of a wooden box he had designed and built for his wife one year as a Christmas gift. He wrote about how creating that gift for his wife “brought a feeling of love for my family and the Master.”

One year for Christmas, I decided to design and build a wooden treasure chest for my wife. I needed the generous help of… Posted by Henry B. Eyring on Sunday, December 22, 2019

In a Twitter post on Nov. 26, 2019, President Eyring reminded his followers that “God the Father lives and loves us. He wants us to come home to Him in families.”

I testify that God the Father lives and loves us. He wants us to come home to Him in families.



Our loving Savior invites us to follow Him on our journey there. They have prepared the way. — Henry B. Eyring (@EyringHB) November 26, 2019