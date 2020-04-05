Sunday afternoon session: See photos and talk summaries for the April 2020 general conference

Miller J., Gabriela, Jacobo and Victoria Aponte of the La Graciela Branch, Tulua Colombia District, gather for the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Miller Aponte wrote, "It has been a marvelous general conference for all of us. We thank God for the prophets and we know that our testimony of the gospel is stronger now. Families can be forever thanks to this perfect plan."
Miller J., Gabriela, Jacobo and Victoria Aponte of the La Graciela Branch, Tulua Colombia District, gather for the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Miller Aponte wrote, “It has been a marvelous general conference for all of us. We thank God for the prophets and we know that our testimony of the gospel is stronger now. Families can be forever thanks to this perfect plan.” Credit: Miller J. Aponte
Melvin, Heiron John, Job Tyler and Evelyn Rondilla of the Quirino 1st Ward, Philippines Quezon City South Stake, study "Come, Follow Me" after the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Melvin, Heiron John, Job Tyler and Evelyn Rondilla of the Quirino 1st Ward, Philippines Quezon City South Stake, study “Come, Follow Me” after the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Melvin V. Rondilla
Carson, 16, Stella, 10, Holden, 13, Preston, 7, and Nicole Bybee of the Bethany Ward, Cedar Mill Oregon Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Carson, 16, Stella, 10, Holden, 13, Preston, 7, and Nicole Bybee of the Bethany Ward, Cedar Mill Oregon Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Travis Bybee
Jonah Lewis, 9 months, and Marie Lewis, 3, of the Redwood City 1st Ward, Menlo Park California Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Mindy Lewis wrote, "Conference is such a special time for our family."
Jonah Lewis, 9 months, and Marie Lewis, 3, of the Redwood City 1st Ward, Menlo Park California Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Mindy Lewis wrote, “Conference is such a special time for our family.” Credit: Mindy Lewis
Eliza Peck, 10, and Keira Peck, 4, of the Hardin Valley Ward, Knoxville Tennessee Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Carolee Peck wrote, "At the end of the solemn assembly and after the Hosannah shout, such a beautiful and strong witness of the Spirit filled my soul. I know the things testified of in the sessions are true. Such a beautiful peace. I am grateful for the privilege of being alive to as President Nelson stated, “have a front row seat” to the events of the last days. I am grateful for the blessings that have come from Joseph Smith’s First Vision and the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I honestly cannot understand what my life would be like without these blessings because they permeate every aspect of my life."
Eliza Peck, 10, and Keira Peck, 4, of the Hardin Valley Ward, Knoxville Tennessee Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Carolee Peck wrote, “At the end of the solemn assembly and after the Hosannah shout, such a beautiful and strong witness of the Spirit filled my soul. I know the things testified of in the sessions are true. Such a beautiful peace. I am grateful for the privilege of being alive to as President Nelson stated, “have a front row seat” to the events of the last days. I am grateful for the blessings that have come from Joseph Smith’s First Vision and the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I honestly cannot understand what my life would be like without these blessings because they permeate every aspect of my life.” Credit: Carolee Peck
Carolee Peck and Keira Peck, 4, of the Hardin Valley Ward, Knoxville Tennessee Stake, participate in the 190th Annual General Conference, April 4-5, 2020.
Carolee Peck and Keira Peck, 4, of the Hardin Valley Ward, Knoxville Tennessee Stake, participate in the 190th Annual General Conference, April 4-5, 2020. Credit: Carolee Peck
Zeram, Abram, Jacom, Manaia, Hyrum, Helam, Minna and Ezrom Jones of the Crescent Ridge 6th Ward, Sandy Utah Crescent Ridge Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Minna Jones said, "Today (April 5) is my 9th birthday and my first solemn assembly. It is also Palm Sunday and general conference Sunday. I have loved listening to the conference talks and writing my thoughts down. I know they will bless me when I need it. My birthday has been the best!"
Zeram, Abram, Jacom, Manaia, Hyrum, Helam, Minna and Ezrom Jones of the Crescent Ridge 6th Ward, Sandy Utah Crescent Ridge Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Minna Jones said, “Today (April 5) is my 9th birthday and my first solemn assembly. It is also Palm Sunday and general conference Sunday. I have loved listening to the conference talks and writing my thoughts down. I know they will bless me when I need it. My birthday has been the best!” Credit: Darla Jones
4-year old twins, Gianna “Gigi” and Gabriella “Gabby” Del Valle of the Naperville 6th Ward, Naperville Illinois Stake, color in their general conference Packets during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
4-year old twins, Gianna “Gigi” and Gabriella “Gabby” Del Valle of the Naperville 6th Ward, Naperville Illinois Stake, color in their general conference Packets during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Ginger Grant-Del Valle
Chris, Phoebe, Thayne, Colton and Travis Thurston of the Cobblestone 2nd Ward, Providence Utah Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Chris, Phoebe, Thayne, Colton and Travis Thurston of the Cobblestone 2nd Ward, Providence Utah Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Jenny Thurston
Jared, Raquel, Jared Daniel, Jacob Manuel and Juan Javier Serrano Gomez of the Taunton Ward, Bristol England Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Raquel Gomez wrote, "Our life is chaotic at the moment but being able to participate of this historic conference from home and being able to feel the Spirit in such a personal way has been amazing. We have loved dressing up and doing something different as a family. We have been blessed with the Spirit of the Lord into our home and although we weren't able to listen quietly to all the talks, we have felt the Spirit and we will remember that. My eldest loved the Hosanna Shout and he tried to imitate us while we were doing it."
Jared, Raquel, Jared Daniel, Jacob Manuel and Juan Javier Serrano Gomez of the Taunton Ward, Bristol England Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Raquel Gomez wrote, “Our life is chaotic at the moment but being able to participate of this historic conference from home and being able to feel the Spirit in such a personal way has been amazing. We have loved dressing up and doing something different as a family. We have been blessed with the Spirit of the Lord into our home and although we weren’t able to listen quietly to all the talks, we have felt the Spirit and we will remember that. My eldest loved the Hosanna Shout and he tried to imitate us while we were doing it.” Credit: Raquel Gomez
Elizabeth, Keith II, Lily, Adam, Christina, Joshua and Keith Borrowman III of the Parkway 1st Ward, Provo Utah Parkway Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Christina Borrowman wrote, "We've been looking forward to General Conference, especially for the words of comfort, peace, and direction we'd receive during this time of great difficulty. It's been a beautiful, Spirit-filled, unforgettable experience. We loved participating in the Solemn Assembly, singing "The Spirit of God", hearing the new Proclamation and many talks that felt like they were written just for us, and especially the Hosanna Shout! It was especially meaningful today, on Palm Sunday."
Elizabeth, Keith II, Lily, Adam, Christina, Joshua and Keith Borrowman III of the Parkway 1st Ward, Provo Utah Parkway Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Christina Borrowman wrote, “We’ve been looking forward to General Conference, especially for the words of comfort, peace, and direction we’d receive during this time of great difficulty. It’s been a beautiful, Spirit-filled, unforgettable experience. We loved participating in the Solemn Assembly, singing “The Spirit of God”, hearing the new Proclamation and many talks that felt like they were written just for us, and especially the Hosanna Shout! It was especially meaningful today, on Palm Sunday.” Credit: Christina Borrowman
Havana, Aimée, Ruth, Maggie, David, Mark, James, Holli, Lainey and Emma Carruth of the Kingwood Texas Stake watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Ruth Carruth wrote, "We enjoy watching General Conference at home. This year especially we have loved feeling an increase of the Spirit while watching. The messages bring such peace and a renewal to keep going and share our light with those around us."
Havana, Aimée, Ruth, Maggie, David, Mark, James, Holli, Lainey and Emma Carruth of the Kingwood Texas Stake watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Ruth Carruth wrote, “We enjoy watching General Conference at home. This year especially we have loved feeling an increase of the Spirit while watching. The messages bring such peace and a renewal to keep going and share our light with those around us.” Credit: Ruth Carruth
Emma, Hanna, Daniel and Benjamin Addington of the Parkside Ward, Phoenix Arizona Desert Hills Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Emma, Hanna, Daniel and Benjamin Addington of the Parkside Ward, Phoenix Arizona Desert Hills Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Brita Addington
Theodore, Sandra, Hellaman and Heiatu and Helaman Hopuu of the Vairai Ward, Faaa Tahiti Takaroa Stake, gather for the Sunday sessions of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Heiatu Hopuu wrote, "We are grateful for the restored gospel. We were moved when we shouted Hosanna and when the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square began singing afterwards."
Theodore, Sandra, Hellaman and Heiatu and Helaman Hopuu of the Vairai Ward, Faaa Tahiti Takaroa Stake, gather for the Sunday sessions of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Heiatu Hopuu wrote, “We are grateful for the restored gospel. We were moved when we shouted Hosanna and when the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square began singing afterwards.” Credit: Heiatu Hopuu
Gary and Heather Phister with their son, Joseph Long, of the Athens 3rd Ward, Athens Georgia Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Heather Phister wrote, "We loved watching conference this morning. Listening to all the speakers, especially President Nelson, we felt the Spirit and knew we were in the presence of our Lord's chosen leader on this earth. We especially felt honored to be part of the Hosanna Shout as we commemorated the 200 year anniversary of the First Vision. So grateful to be called Latter-day Saints during this time."
Gary and Heather Phister with their son, Joseph Long, of the Athens 3rd Ward, Athens Georgia Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Heather Phister wrote, “We loved watching conference this morning. Listening to all the speakers, especially President Nelson, we felt the Spirit and knew we were in the presence of our Lord’s chosen leader on this earth. We especially felt honored to be part of the Hosanna Shout as we commemorated the 200 year anniversary of the First Vision. So grateful to be called Latter-day Saints during this time.” Credit: Heather Phister
Paul Higueros, Lisbett Higueros, Gaby Higueros and Elder D Higueros of the Arrazola Ward, Guatemala City Don Justo Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Lisbett Higueros wrote, "We felt the Spirit so strong and although we are all so far from our ward members, we were able to feel the unity of our worldwide brothers and sisters during the Hosanna Shout."
Paul Higueros, Lisbett Higueros, Gaby Higueros and Elder D Higueros of the Arrazola Ward, Guatemala City Don Justo Stake, participate in the Hosanna Shout during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Lisbett Higueros wrote, “We felt the Spirit so strong and although we are all so far from our ward members, we were able to feel the unity of our worldwide brothers and sisters during the Hosanna Shout.” Credit: Lisbett Higueros
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Elder D. Todd Christofferson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Elder L. Whitney Clayton speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Elder L. Whitney Clayton speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Elder Ricardo P. Giménez speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Elder Ricardo P. Giménez speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Elder Quentin L. Cook speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
Elder Quentin L. Cook speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

President Russell M. Nelson concluded the historic 190th Annual General Conference on Sunday afternoon by announcing eight new temples — signaling a hopeful future at a global moment defined by uncertainty.

New temples will be built in Bahía Blanca, Argentina; Tallahassee, Florida; Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Benin City, Nigeria; Syracuse, Utah; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.

“These eight new temples will bless the lives of many people on both sides of the veil of death,” said President Nelson. “Temples are a crowning part of the Restoration of the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ. In God’s goodness and generosity, He is bringing the blessings of the temple closer to His children everywhere.”

The many “inspiring components” of general conference, he added, can be summarized by two divinely decreed words: “Hear Him.”

Jonah Lewis, 9 months, and Marie Lewis, 3, of the Redwood City 1st Ward, Menlo Park California Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Mindy Lewis wrote, "Conference is such a special time for our family."
Jonah Lewis, 9 months, and Marie Lewis, 3, of the Redwood City 1st Ward, Menlo Park California Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Mindy Lewis wrote, “Conference is such a special time for our family.” Credit: Mindy Lewis

President Nelson’s first counselor in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks, spoke of the central role of the Atonement in Heavenly Father’s Plan of Happiness.

God’s plan, he said, provides four great assurances: His suffering and one’s repentance allows sins to be forgiven and remembered no more. He took upon Himself all mortal infirmities. His resurrection revokes the finality of physical death. And, finally, one’s progress need not conclude with the end of mortality.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified that the Savior’s embrace and His atoning gospel are inclusive — they are offered to all.

“Actively participating in the Church of Jesus Christ and its great variety of opportunities will help us to be better prepared for life’s changing circumstances, whatever and how serious they may be,” he said.

All who seek to be counted among Christ’s disciples are duty-bound to invite others to come unto the Savior, taught Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Jared, Raquel, Jared Daniel, Jacob Manuel and Juan Javier Serrano Gomez of the Taunton Ward, Bristol England Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Raquel Gomez wrote, "Our life is chaotic at the moment but being able to participate of this historic conference from home and being able to feel the Spirit in such a personal way has been amazing. We have loved dressing up and doing something different as a family. We have been blessed with the Spirit of the Lord into our home and although we weren't able to listen quietly to all the talks, we have felt the Spirit and we will remember that. My eldest loved the Hosanna Shout and he tried to imitate us while we were doing it."
Jared, Raquel, Jared Daniel, Jacob Manuel and Juan Javier Serrano Gomez of the Taunton Ward, Bristol England Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Raquel Gomez wrote, “Our life is chaotic at the moment but being able to participate of this historic conference from home and being able to feel the Spirit in such a personal way has been amazing. We have loved dressing up and doing something different as a family. We have been blessed with the Spirit of the Lord into our home and although we weren’t able to listen quietly to all the talks, we have felt the Spirit and we will remember that. My eldest loved the Hosanna Shout and he tried to imitate us while we were doing it.” Credit: Raquel Gomez

Share the Book of Mormon and be a good example, he added. “What you are lends authenticity to your invitation to come experience the joy of the fulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Uchtdorf’s fellow apostle, Elder Quentin L. Cook, testified that revelation continues to bless lives. 

Even as latter-day prophets receive revelation for the Church, “personal revelation is available to all those who humbly seek guidance from the Lord. It is as important as prophetic revelation.”

4-year old twins, Gianna “Gigi” and Gabriella “Gabby” Del Valle of the Naperville 6th Ward, Naperville Illinois Stake, color in their general conference Packets during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020.
4-year old twins, Gianna “Gigi” and Gabriella “Gabby” Del Valle of the Naperville 6th Ward, Naperville Illinois Stake, color in their general conference Packets during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Ginger Grant-Del Valle

Seek guidance from the Holy Ghost.

The finest characteristic of any home is the image of Jesus Christ reflected in its residents, declared Elder L. Whitney Clayton, Senior President of the Seventy.

“Christlike attributes adorn the lives of those who strive to live with goodness,” he said. “They fill homes with gospel light, whether the floor is mud or marble.”

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, a General Authority Seventy, testified that the Savior offers singular refuge from life’s many storms.

“In order to enjoy the refuge that Jesus Christ and His Atonement offer, we must have faith in Him — a faith that will allow us to rise above all the pains of a limited, earthly perspective,” he said.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted Sunday afternoon’s session. Prayers were offered by Elder Kevin R. Duncan and Elder Lynn G. Robbins, both General Authority Seventies.

Pre-recorded hymns performed by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square included “Praise to the Man,” “The Day Dawn is Breaking,” “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” and, in conclusion, “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet.”

Theodore, Sandra, Hellaman and Heiatu and Helaman Hopuu of the Vairai Ward, Faaa Tahiti Takaroa Stake, gather for the Sunday sessions of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Heiatu Hopuu wrote, "We are grateful for the restored gospel. We were moved when we shouted Hosanna and when the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square began singing afterwards."
Theodore, Sandra, Hellaman and Heiatu and Helaman Hopuu of the Vairai Ward, Faaa Tahiti Takaroa Stake, gather for the Sunday sessions of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Heiatu Hopuu wrote, “We are grateful for the restored gospel. We were moved when we shouted Hosanna and when the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square began singing afterwards.” Credit: Heiatu Hopuu
The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.