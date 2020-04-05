Sunday afternoon session: See photos and talk summaries for the April 2020 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson concluded the historic 190th Annual General Conference on Sunday afternoon by announcing eight new temples — signaling a hopeful future at a global moment defined by uncertainty.

New temples will be built in Bahía Blanca, Argentina; Tallahassee, Florida; Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Benin City, Nigeria; Syracuse, Utah; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.

“These eight new temples will bless the lives of many people on both sides of the veil of death,” said President Nelson. “Temples are a crowning part of the Restoration of the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ. In God’s goodness and generosity, He is bringing the blessings of the temple closer to His children everywhere.”

The many “inspiring components” of general conference, he added, can be summarized by two divinely decreed words: “Hear Him.”

Jonah Lewis, 9 months, and Marie Lewis, 3, of the Redwood City 1st Ward, Menlo Park California Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Mindy Lewis wrote, “Conference is such a special time for our family.” Credit: Mindy Lewis

President Nelson’s first counselor in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks, spoke of the central role of the Atonement in Heavenly Father’s Plan of Happiness.

God’s plan, he said, provides four great assurances: His suffering and one’s repentance allows sins to be forgiven and remembered no more. He took upon Himself all mortal infirmities. His resurrection revokes the finality of physical death. And, finally, one’s progress need not conclude with the end of mortality.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified that the Savior’s embrace and His atoning gospel are inclusive — they are offered to all.

“Actively participating in the Church of Jesus Christ and its great variety of opportunities will help us to be better prepared for life’s changing circumstances, whatever and how serious they may be,” he said.

All who seek to be counted among Christ’s disciples are duty-bound to invite others to come unto the Savior, taught Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Jared, Raquel, Jared Daniel, Jacob Manuel and Juan Javier Serrano Gomez of the Taunton Ward, Bristol England Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Raquel Gomez wrote, “Our life is chaotic at the moment but being able to participate of this historic conference from home and being able to feel the Spirit in such a personal way has been amazing. We have loved dressing up and doing something different as a family. We have been blessed with the Spirit of the Lord into our home and although we weren’t able to listen quietly to all the talks, we have felt the Spirit and we will remember that. My eldest loved the Hosanna Shout and he tried to imitate us while we were doing it.” Credit: Raquel Gomez

Share the Book of Mormon and be a good example, he added. “What you are lends authenticity to your invitation to come experience the joy of the fulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Uchtdorf’s fellow apostle, Elder Quentin L. Cook, testified that revelation continues to bless lives.

Even as latter-day prophets receive revelation for the Church, “personal revelation is available to all those who humbly seek guidance from the Lord. It is as important as prophetic revelation.”

4-year old twins, Gianna “Gigi” and Gabriella “Gabby” Del Valle of the Naperville 6th Ward, Naperville Illinois Stake, color in their general conference Packets during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Ginger Grant-Del Valle

Seek guidance from the Holy Ghost.

The finest characteristic of any home is the image of Jesus Christ reflected in its residents, declared Elder L. Whitney Clayton, Senior President of the Seventy.

“Christlike attributes adorn the lives of those who strive to live with goodness,” he said. “They fill homes with gospel light, whether the floor is mud or marble.”

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, a General Authority Seventy, testified that the Savior offers singular refuge from life’s many storms.

“In order to enjoy the refuge that Jesus Christ and His Atonement offer, we must have faith in Him — a faith that will allow us to rise above all the pains of a limited, earthly perspective,” he said.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted Sunday afternoon’s session. Prayers were offered by Elder Kevin R. Duncan and Elder Lynn G. Robbins, both General Authority Seventies.

Pre-recorded hymns performed by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square included “Praise to the Man,” “The Day Dawn is Breaking,” “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” and, in conclusion, “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet.”