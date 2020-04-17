President Nelson expresses gratitude on social media to those who participated in recent worldwide fasts for relief from COVID-19

A week after millions around the world joined in a Good Friday fast for relief from COVID-19, President Russell M. Nelson posted a message of gratitude on his social media accounts Friday, April 17.

“I wish to express my deep gratitude to all who participated in the recent fasts — both on Good Friday, April 10, and on Sunday, March 29 — as we joined together to petition our Heavenly Father for relief from the effects of COVID-19,” he wrote.

“I was humbled to learn of friends from many faiths all over the world who joined with us to appeal for relief. Fasting reminds me of the supreme sacrifice that our Savior, Jesus Christ, made for each of us.”

President Nelson concluded his brief message testifying of the Savior and the hope found in Him.

“As we look forward to a recovery from this worldwide pandemic, I pray that we will find a stronger relationship with our Savior, Jesus Christ. He is our Master Healer,” he wrote.

“He will heal our broken hearts. He will bestow upon us personal peace and comfort. Thanks to Jesus Christ, no condition is hopeless. Thanks to Him, brighter days are ahead, both here and hereafter. #HearHim.”