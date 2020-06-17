Elder Holland admitted to the hospital, does not have COVID-19

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was admitted to the hospital last week after several days of illness, according to a Wednesday, June 17, statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“He has been tested and does not have COVID-19,” said Church spokesman Eric Hawkins. “Other diagnostic studies are being done.”

Elder Holland, 79, was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on June 23, 1994. He was serving as second counselor in the North America West Area presidency at the time of his call.

From 1980 until his call to the First Quorum of the Seventy in 1989, Elder Holland served as the ninth president of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. While he was president of BYU, he helped establish the BYU Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies. He previously served as the Church commissioner of education and dean of the College of Religious Education at BYU.