Elder and Sister Rasband extend 2 invitations for upcoming Face to Face event for young adults

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently posted a video on his social media accounts in which he and Sister Melanie Rasband extend two invitations to young adults in preparation for a Face to Face event on Sept. 13.

“My dear young adult friends, like you, I have felt the effects of our world’s difficult circumstances during the last few months,” Elder Rasband wrote. “In these difficult times — and always — the answer is our Savior, Jesus Christ. His atoning sacrifice enables us to access His power, which can give us strength to endure.

“I also know that the timing of President Russell M. Nelson’s announcement of ‘The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World’ and the events of our world are not a coincidence. If you have not yet taken the opportunity to study this proclamation, I encourage you to study it.”

First, Elder and Sister Rasband invited young adults to submit questions they may have about the proclamation or the Restoration in the comments on his post (or on Face2Face.ChurchofJesusChrist.org). Elder and Sister Rasband will address those questions in the upcoming Face to Face event.

“Second, I invite you to think about your life and ponder, how does the restored gospel of Jesus Christ help me overcome the challenges of today’s world?” Elder Rasband continued. “Read through the proclamation as you think about your answer, and then post your answer on social media using #SacredGrove.”

The Face to Face event will originate from the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York. “We are excited for the opportunity to spend a few moments with you in that sacred place, reflecting on the First Vision and what the proclamation can mean in our lives,” Sister Rasband said in the video.

All young adults ages 17 through 30, whether single or married, as well as full-time missionaries and students who will be finishing high school or the equivalent by the end of 2020 are invited to participate. Young adults are encouraged to invite friends who are not Latter-day Saints to join them.