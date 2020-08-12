Happy 88th birthday to President Oaks

BYU Pres. Dallin H. Oaks, top right, joins Young Ambassadors for “let’s go” cheer before taping in Kiev, Soviet Union. Credit: Deseret News Archives
BYU President Dallin H. Oaks doesn’t have a lot of spare time, but what he does have he spends with his family. Here, he pushes youngest daughter, Jenny, in backyard swing. Credit: Deseret News Archives
President Dallin H. Oaks of Brigham Young University demonstrates his prowess at driving a tractor when administrative officials were guests at the university’s 700-acre farm near Spanish Fork. They toured the milking parlor, granary, calf corrals, orchards and other facilities. The visit concluded with an all-farm picnic. Credit: Deseret News Archives
President Russell M. Nelson, center, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, look over items removed from the Salt Lake Temple capstone time capsule in Salt Lake City on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, right, watch a monitor as the the Salt Lake Temple capstone time capsule items are removed in Salt Lake City on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks shares a laugh with President Henry B. Eyring on March 13, 2020, at the Brigham Young University Church History Symposium in the Church Office Building Auditorium in Salt Lake City. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
President Russell M. Nelson the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits with his councilors President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, (left) and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor (right) at a press conference in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, smile as they talk about the beauty of the Oakland California Temple following a walk-through on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and Sister Kristen Oaks pause for a photo outside the Barranquilla Colombia Temple. Credit: Jason Swensen
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, stretch to shakes hands with young people gathered for a Dec. 8, 2018, youth devotional in Barranquilla, Colombia. Credit: Jason Swensen
BYU President Cecil O. Samuelson, left, shakes hands with Elder Dallin H. Oaks as Elder Oaks steps to the podium to deliver the commencement address at Spring Commencement Exercises at BYU Thursday, April 19, 2012 in the Marriott Center. Credit: Photo by Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets a Helping Hands worker Oct. 21, 2018 at the Panama City Florida Stake Center. Credit: Jason Swensen, Church News, Church News
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, greets members of a capacity congregation of young married couples from nine stakes in the Los Angeles area before a devotional, held in the Los Angeles California Santa Monica Stake Center on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, right, greets Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar as they prepare to walk-through the Oakland California Temple on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News
Sister Kristen M. Oaks, who served her mission in Japan, is accompanied by her husband, Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve, to Tohoku, Japan, close to the one-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami. Credit: Photo by Osamu Sekiguchi
Jeffrey R. Holland, left, stands with President Spencer W. Kimball and Dallin H. Oaks on the day of his inauguration as president of Brigham Young University on Nov. 14, 1980. Credit: BYU Photo
President Dallin H. Oaks with his mother, Stella, brother Merrill and sister Evelyn. President Oaks’ father died when he was 7 years old, and his mother raised three children on her own. Credit: Courtesy Dallin H. Oaks
Young Dallin H. Oaks works as a radio announcer. He earned a license to be a transmitter engineer while in high school. Credit: Screenshot ChurchofJesusChrist.org
A photo of young Dallin H. Oaks. Credit: Screenshot ChurchofJesusChrist.org
President Dallin H. Oaks with his mother, Stella, brother Merrill and sister Evelyn. President Oaks’ father died when he was 8 years old, and his mother raised three children on her own. Credit: Courtesy President Dallin H. Oaks
June and Dallin Oaks with daughters Sharmon and Cheri around 1956. Credit: Deseret Book
Pres. Dallin H. Oaks delights basketball fans as BYU mascot “Cosmo the Cougar” during a 1978 basketball game. Credit: Deseret News Archives
From left, John Langmore; Keith Nielsen, Sydney Stake Mission President; Arnold Cummins, Camberra District President; Slade Beard, Camberra District Director of Public Affairs; Elder Dallin H. Oaks, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Photo depicts handover of Encyclopedia of Mormonism and scriptures. Credit: Deseret News Archives
Dr. Dallin H. Oaks, right, with Elder Ezra Taft Benson. Credit: Deseret News Archives
Elders Boyd K. Packer, center, James E. Faust and Dallin H. Oaks serve on the Church’s Temple and Genealogy Executive Council June 6, 1987. Credit: Church News Archives
Dr. Dallin H. Oaks at the J. Reuben Clark Law Bldg. Credit: Deseret News Archives

As a Utah Supreme Court Justice on April 6, 1984, Dallin H. Oaks was eating dinner at a restaurant in Arizona when he received a phone call from President Gordon B. Hinckley, then of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

That phone call marked the beginning of a dramatic change to his life. A few hours later, when returning President Hinckley’s call, Dallin Oaks heard the Church leader tell him that the Lord had called him to be a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elders Boyd K. Packer, center, James E. Faust and Dallin H. Oaks serve on temple and genealogy executive council June 6, 1987. Credit: Church News Archives

He and President Russell M. Nelson were sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on the same day.

Today, President Dallin H. Oaks, now first counselor in the First Presidency, turns 88 years old and has been serving as an apostle for 36 years.

In honor of his birthday, here’s a brief look back at his life and ministry:

Early years

President Oaks was born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Provo, Utah. He was the first child born to Lloyd E. and Stella Harris Oaks and has two younger siblings.

When Dallin was just 7 years old, his father died of tuberculosis. After his father died, Stella Oaks sent her children to live with her parents for a short time on a farm in Payson, Utah.

President Dallin H. Oaks with his mother, Stella, brother Merrill and sister Evelyn. President Oaks’ father died when he was 7 years old, and his mother raised three children on her own. Credit: Courtesy Dallin H. Oaks

After a bit of schooling, Stella became a teacher and moved with the children to Vernal, Utah.

After working his first job sweeping out a radio repair shop, Dallin developed an interest in radio and obtained a radiotelephone operator’s license before turning 16 years old. He went on to work as both an announcer and a transmitter engineer.

Later, while attending BYU and working as a radio announcer at high school basketball games, Dallin met June Dixon, who was a senior in high school at the time. A year and a half after they met, the young couple married in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of six children.

Career

After graduating from BYU, Dallin attended the University of Chicago Law School. He worked as a clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren of the U.S. Supreme Court for a year before working in private practice for a time and then eventually returned to Chicago where he taught law school.

In 1971, he became the eighth president of Brigham Young University where he oversaw the creation of the J. Reuben Clark Law School and the Graduate Business School.

In June of 1981 Justice Dallin H. Oaks speaks to an issue before him. The case was a Utah Power and Light probe of misuse of campaign contributions. Credit: Deseret News Archives

When his time as president of BYU came to an end, he was appointed to the Utah State Supreme Court by Gov. Scott M. Matheson. He served there for just three and a half years before being called as an apostle in 1984.

His wife, June, passed away on July 21, 1998. President Oaks met Kristen M. McMain, and the two were married on Aug. 25, 2000.

Ministry

Known for his bold teachings on religious freedom, the doctrine of the family and gender equality, President Oaks has always focused his teachings on the doctrines of the gospel during his time as a General Authority.

From 2002 to 2004, he and Sister Oaks lived in and presided over the Philippines Area of the Church. And his 36 years of service have taken him all over the world.

President Russell M. Nelson the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits with his councilors President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, (left) and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor (right) at a press conference in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On Jan. 14, 2018, President Oaks was set apart to serve as first counselor to President Russell M. Nelson.

Since that time, President Oaks has continued his faithful service to the Lord and His Church around the world, often traveling with President Nelson and presiding over various events.

In 2019, President Oaks rededicated the Oakland California Temple. And earlier this year, President Oaks spoke at the BYU Church History Symposium and shared what he has learned from 50 years of writing about the Prophet Joseph Smith.