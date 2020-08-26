President Bingham shares a bit of history in celebration of Women’s Equality Day

Women’s right to vote in the United States was certified in the Constitution 100 years ago. It’s an important anniversary and one that President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said is important to her because it reminds her of the foundational work done by Relief Society women and other suffragists who worked tirelessly to make a difference in their time.

Highlighting the 100th anniversary celebration of the adoption of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Women’s Equality Day, President Bingham posted on Facebook today a historic photo — provided by the National Woman’s Party at Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument — of some of the many women that contributed to the amendment.

“This picture shows some of these great heroes. Standing in a spot that is now part of Temple Square,” President Bingham wrote. “These Relief Society sisters — including Emmeline B. Wells and Ruth May Fox — stood with each other and with Senator Reed Smoot to advocate for women having the right to vote. Their legacy created a foundation for our Church today, where men and women continue to work together all over the world on important causes.”

President Bingham continued her post by encouraging others to take a few minutes to reflect on the foundations created by these historic women. “Wherever you live, you can find inspiration in their stories, knowing that their work contributed to the Relief Society organization we are part of today. They are some of my heroes!” she wrote.