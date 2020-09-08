See 19 classic photos of Elder Cook to celebrate his birthday today

On Tuesday, Sept. 8,
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles celebrates his 80th birthday. He was born on that date in 1940 in Logan, Utah. He also shares the same Sept. 8 birth date with another Church leader hailing from northern Utah — the late President David O. McKay, who was born Sept. 8, 1873, in Huntsville, Utah. Here are 19 photos celebrating the life of Elder Cook: At age 3, a young Quentin Cook stands between his parents, J. Vernon Cook and Bernice Kimball Cook in a family photo in the early 1940s. Not only was he born in Logan, but he grew up there, attending Logan High School and the city’s Utah State University. He married high school sweetheart Mary Gaddie in the Logan Utah Temple on Nov. 30, 1962. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Standing second from the left on the front row of this Logan High School basketball team photo, Quentin Cook also starred in football, baseball and track for the Grizzlies. One of his teammates was future NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Merlin Olsen. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Quentin Cook at age 19, prior to serving as a missionary in the Church’s British Mission from 1960 to 1962. One of his missionary companions in England was Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, now a fellow member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The late Elder Marion D. Hanks, a General Authority Seventy, was a mission president to Elders Cook and Holland. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc. President T. Bowring Woodbury and his wife, Sister Beulah Woodbury, pose for a photograph with missionaries in the British Mission, including Elder Jeffrey R. Holland (top row, seventh from the left) and Elder Quentin L. Cook (top row, fifth from the right). Elder Cook served in the British Mission from 1960 to 1962. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Newly called apostle Elder Quentin L. Cook, left, shakes hands with fellow apostle Elder Dieter Uchtdorf during general conference on Oct 6, 2007, in Salt Lake City. Elder David Bednar smiles in center. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News From left, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Michelle Obama and Elder M. Russell Ballard, are photographed as the former First Lady visits Church headquarters in February 2008. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve, a former standout high school athlete, shows great form in throwing the ceremonial first pitch — a strike — at Mormon Night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on July 22, 2011. The annual event is held in conjunction with the Church’s July 24 Pioneer Day celebrations. It is the team’s largest and longest-running community event — now for more than a quarter-century —and has been duplicated by several other Major League Baseball teams holding similar events. Credit: J.P. Morgan Elder L. Tom Perry, right, and Elder Quentin L. Cook, left, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles represent the Church— by assignment from the First Presidency — at the 57th Presidential Inauguration at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. They were joined by their wives, Sister Barabara D. Perry and Sister Mary G. Cook, for the inauguration of President Barack Obama starting his second term. The Perrys and the Cooks also attended the prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral the following day. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Elder Quentin L. Cook and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, view the Suva Fiji Temple youth cultural celebration in Suva, Fiji, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. Elder and Sister Cook are the parents of three children. Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver, Church News Elder Quentin L. Cook, left, accompanies Archbishop of Philadelphia Charles Chaput, center, in an August 2016 open-house tour of the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, joined by Elder Larry Y. Wilson, right, a General Authority Seventy and at the time an assistant executive director of the Temple Department. They led a group of priests, bishops and others from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia on a tour of the new Temple, located only a block from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Credit: Corinne Dougherty/Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A young boy gives Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles a hug during a meeting in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Elder Cook traveled throughout Central America from March 2 through March 12, 2018. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hand with a young boy during a stake conference in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc. President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, present gifts as they meet with Colombia President Iván Duque Márquez, right, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Credit: Courtesy Colombian presidential office President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, right, along with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, say goodbye at the end of a Latin America Ministry Tour devotional in Quito, Ecuador, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shakes hands with temple attendees in Rome on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Every member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posed for an iconic photograph in the Rome Italy Temple Visitors Center in Rome on Monday, March 11, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Mary G. Cook, walk the temple grounds after finishing a tour of the newly renovated Oakland California Temple, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 6, 2019. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Longtime friends Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Catholic archbishop of New York, and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pledge allegiance prior to the patriotic service for the America’s Freedom Festival at Provo at Utah Valley University in Orem on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves a handkerchief after a devotional at Estadio Cementos Progreso stadium in Guatemala City on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Sister Wendy Nelson, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Sister Mary Cook look at the choir. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News