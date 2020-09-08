See 19 classic photos of Elder Cook to celebrate his birthday today

Elder L. Tom Perry, right, and Elder Quentin L. Cook, left, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles represent the Church— by assignment from the First Presidency — at the 57th Presidential Inauguration at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. They were joined by their wives, Sister Barabara D. Perry and Sister Mary G. Cook, for the inauguration of President Barack Obama starting his second term. The Perrys and the Cooks also attended the prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral the following day.

Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.