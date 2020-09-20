President Nelson invites all to ‘feel the depth of the Lord’s love’ at October general conference

President Russell M. Nelson loves going to the hospital to welcome new babies to his extended family — an experience that brings “unspeakable joy” as he embraces the children in his arms for the first time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, have resorted to greeting new family members virtually.

“Gratefully, even a pandemic cannot and will not stop the Lord from embracing us,” President Nelson wrote in a social media post on Sunday, Sept. 20. “His love is constant. He never stops watching over us. He has promised that He will be on our right hand and on our left, that His Spirit will be in our hearts, and that even His angels will surround us.”

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a special opportunity to “feel the depth of the Lord’s love” during general conference Oct. 3-4. “I pray that you and your family are preparing to hear the words the Lord will speak to you through His servants,” President Nelson wrote.

“I also hope that you will prayerfully consider inviting friends and family, including those of other faiths, to watch general conference so that they too may feel the Lord’s embrace.”

President Nelson concluded his message, “I love you, my dear brothers and sisters, and send you my virtual embrace, ‘un gran abrazo.’ I promise that as we turn our hearts to Jesus Christ, He will encircle us in the arms of His love.”