President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Be of Good Cheer’

First counselor in the First Presidency

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the general women's session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2020.
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the general women's session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2020.
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency

Notable quotes

“With His help and our faithfulness and endurance, we will prevail.”
“In the midst of hardships, the Divine assurance is always, ‘Be of good cheer, for I will lead you along.’”
“With the Lord’s promises, ‘We lift up our hearts and rejoice.’”

Summary points:

  • The First Presidency is concerned about the challenges women worldwide are facing. They love and pray for the women. 
  • Opposition is part of Heavenly Father’s plan. 
  • By trusting in the doctrine of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, “We can be of good cheer.”

Talk summary: 

The Savior’s assurance to His Apostles is the message He gives to all of Heavenly Father’s children: “In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). This message is repeated throughout scripture.

Amid the present troubling circumstances many are facing, the Savior’s assurance is needed today. “The Lord has special love and concern for His precious daughters. He knows of your wants, your needs, and your fears. The Lord is all powerful. Trust Him.” 

Opposition is an essential part of Heavenly Father’s plan for helping His children grow, but all trials and tribulations are temporary. Joy can be found in the principles and promises of the gospel and in the fruit of one’s labors. 

The Prophet Joseph Smith and early Saints faced immense challenges. While crossing the plains and establishing their homes and the Church in the barren Salt Lake Valley, the Saints were of hope and good cheer. Some missionaries were sent out before they were settled in their new homes. “At what could have been thought their lowest level, the pioneers rose to new heights.”

By following prophetic guidance, “The gates of hell shall not prevail” against the women of God. He will lead them, and “with a glad heart and cheerful countenance” they can move forward on the covenant path. 

There is “boundless power” in the doctrine of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, and unshakeable faith in this doctrine brings guidance, joy, strength and confidence and enlightened minds — promised gifts from Heavenly Father. 

“By understanding and conforming our lives to that doctrine, including the divine gift of repentance, we can be of good cheer as we keep ourselves on the path toward our eternal destiny — reunion and exaltation with our loving Heavenly Parents.” 

About the speaker:

  • President Dallin H. Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984.
  • As a young man, President Oaks obtained a radiotelephone operator’s license and later worked as a radio announcer and engineer.
  • President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren of the U.S. Supreme Court and later served as a justice on the Utah Supreme Court until his call to apostleship in 1984.
  • President Oaks and his late wife, June Dixon Oaks, are the parents of six children. She died July 21, 1998. On Aug. 25, 2000, he married Kristen M. McMain in the Salt Lake Temple.

Recently on social:

  • Even during the difficult times facing everyone in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundamental principles of faith in Jesus Christ and obedience to His gospel are the same as always, President Dallin H. Oaks wrote in a Sept. 10 Instagram post.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful for the technology that has allowed us to continue to communicate with you. We appreciate the faithful way you have continued to teach and minister by a variety of means during this time. Even in this difficult time, the principles we as leaders of the Church hope you will understand are the same fundamentals of faith in Jesus Christ and obedience to His gospel that we have always taught. As we are obedient to the commandments, the Lord has promised us, “My peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:27). Peace and exaltation are the promised effects of keeping commandments and trusting in the Lord. The way forward is clear: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all they ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5–6).

  • The most important knowledge on earth is to know that Jesus Christ is the Only Begotten and Beloved Son of God, President Oaks taught in an Aug. 23 Facebook post.

Jesus issued the challenge “What think ye of Christ?” (Matthew 22:42). The Apostle Paul challenged the Corinthians to…

  • Because reading scriptures are a source of revelation, President Oaks encouraged everyone to read the scriptures repeatedly and daily, in a June 25 Instagram post.
In 2020 our prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, has encouraged us to #HearHim—to seek the Lord’s guidance and direction for our individual lives. One of the best ways to seek personal revelation is by studying the scriptures. The word of the Lord in the scriptures is like a lamp to guide our feet (see Psalm 119:105), and revelation is like a mighty force that increases the lamp’s illumination manyfold. The idea that scripture reading can lead to inspiration and revelation opens the door to the truth that a scripture is not limited to what it meant when it was written but may also include what that scripture means to a reader today. What a scripture in the Book of Mormon meant to me when I first read it at age 16 is not conclusive upon me as I read it at age 85. With the benefit of my life’s experiences and with my greater familiarity with revelation, I can learn things that were not available to me yesterday by reading the scriptures today. Because we believe that scripture reading can help us receive revelation, we are encouraged to read the scriptures again and again. That is one reason Latter-day Saints believe in daily scripture study. By that means, we obtain access to what our Heavenly Father would have us know and do in our personal lives today.

