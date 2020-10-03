President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Be of Good Cheer’

Notable quotes

“With His help and our faithfulness and endurance, we will prevail.”

“In the midst of hardships, the Divine assurance is always, ‘Be of good cheer, for I will lead you along.’”

“With the Lord’s promises, ‘We lift up our hearts and rejoice.’”

The First Presidency is concerned about the challenges women worldwide are facing. They love and pray for the women.

Opposition is part of Heavenly Father’s plan.

By trusting in the doctrine of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, “We can be of good cheer.”

The Savior’s assurance to His Apostles is the message He gives to all of Heavenly Father’s children: “In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). This message is repeated throughout scripture.

Amid the present troubling circumstances many are facing, the Savior’s assurance is needed today. “The Lord has special love and concern for His precious daughters. He knows of your wants, your needs, and your fears. The Lord is all powerful. Trust Him.”

Opposition is an essential part of Heavenly Father’s plan for helping His children grow, but all trials and tribulations are temporary. Joy can be found in the principles and promises of the gospel and in the fruit of one’s labors.

The Prophet Joseph Smith and early Saints faced immense challenges. While crossing the plains and establishing their homes and the Church in the barren Salt Lake Valley, the Saints were of hope and good cheer. Some missionaries were sent out before they were settled in their new homes. “At what could have been thought their lowest level, the pioneers rose to new heights.”

By following prophetic guidance, “The gates of hell shall not prevail” against the women of God. He will lead them, and “with a glad heart and cheerful countenance” they can move forward on the covenant path.

There is “boundless power” in the doctrine of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, and unshakeable faith in this doctrine brings guidance, joy, strength and confidence and enlightened minds — promised gifts from Heavenly Father.

“By understanding and conforming our lives to that doctrine, including the divine gift of repentance, we can be of good cheer as we keep ourselves on the path toward our eternal destiny — reunion and exaltation with our loving Heavenly Parents.”

President Dallin H. Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984.

As a young man, President Oaks obtained a radiotelephone operator’s license and later worked as a radio announcer and engineer.

President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren of the U.S. Supreme Court and later served as a justice on the Utah Supreme Court until his call to apostleship in 1984.

President Oaks and his late wife, June Dixon Oaks, are the parents of six children. She died July 21, 1998. On Aug. 25, 2000, he married Kristen M. McMain in the Salt Lake Temple.

