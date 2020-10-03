Sister Becky Craven: ‘Keep the Change’

Notable quotes:

“In return for His priceless payment for each of us, the Lord asks us for a change of heart.”

“Through Jesus Christ, we are given the strength to make lasting changes. As we humbly turn to Him, He will increase our capacity to change.”

“Our daily choices will either help or hinder our progress. Small, but steady, deliberate changes will help us improve.”

Summary points:

The only thing that Jesus Christ requires in return for the blessings He offers is a change of heart.

Jesus Christ has provided a pattern for that change.

On the path to change, help is available from family, friends and trusted leaders.

Talk summary:

The Savior Jesus Christ offers many tremendous blessings. He gives much, much more than the value of what could ever be returned to Him. “In return for His priceless payment for each of us, the Lord asks us for a change of heart.”

“Jesus Christ has given us a continuous pattern for change. He invites us to exercise faith in Him, which inspires us to repent. As we repent and turn our hearts to Him, we gain a greater desire to make and live sacred covenants. We endure to the end by continuing to apply these principles throughout our lives and inviting the Lord to change us.

“Enduring to the end means changing to the end. I am not starting over with each failed attempt, but with each try I am continuing my process of change.”

As small, steady, deliberate changes are made, it’s important to not become discouraged. Change is a lifelong process in which the Lord is patient with His children.

Through Jesus Christ, strength is given to make lasting changes. As one turns to Him, He will increase the capacity to change.

The Holy Ghost will also provide support and guidance as effort is put forward. Likewise, trusted family members, leaders and friends can help in efforts to change.

Some may have fallen from the covenant path and need our help. It can be difficult for them to come back on their own. Latter-day Saints should make an effort to help others return and heal.

If injuries or falls have occurred, it’s important to accept help from others to return to covenants and the blessings they offer. “The Savior can help you heal and change while surrounded by those who love you.”

Maintaining change takes effort, but because of Jesus Christ, change is possible. “And with His help, we can keep the change.”

In the news:

As part of the Church News “Women of Covenant” series in June, Sister Becky Craven wrote about the spiritual blessings that come from making covenants with the Lord.

On May 27, Sister Craven joined other leaders to invite young women from around the world to participate in a series of challenges over the summer leading up to a special Face to Face event in November in celebration of the 150 year anniversary of the Young Women organization.

On May 1, Sister Craven joined Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and Sister Lisa L. Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, for a special live-streamed Sister to Sister event addressing emotional health, motherhood, comparison and other topics.

About the speaker:

Sister Becky Craven was sustained during the April 2018 general conference as the second counselor in the Young Women general presidency. Previously, she served in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission from 2012 to 2015 with her husband.

Born in Ohio, Sister Craven’s family joined the Church in Texas in January 1964 when she was 5 years old. Her young women years were spent in Kansas, Missouri and England.

She was introduced to interior design as a young woman and knew from that point on she wanted to study the subject in college. She graduated with a degree in interior design from Brigham Young University.

Recently on Social:

In an Aug. 28 Facebook post, Sister Becky Craven shared an experience from her visit to Guatemala last year. She shared what the young women there taught her.

How do young women minister in Guatemala? Most young women in the Church go to separate schools, and sometimes they get… Posted by Becky Craven on Friday, August 28, 2020

On July 9, Sister Craven posted on Facebook about looking to God in times of need. Her post included a link to a talk by Elder Carl B. Cook.

Have you ever seen a sign posted about a lost cat or dog? Last summer while I was on a walk with my mom and sister, we… Posted by Becky Craven on Thursday, July 9, 2020

On June 25, Sister Craven posted a link to the 2020 Youth Theme video “Go and Do” on Facebook and shared an experience she had while visiting New Zealand, where it was filmed.

Have you seen the new 2020 Youth Theme video “Go and Do”? It was filmed in New Zealand where I happened to be in… Posted by Becky Craven on Thursday, June 25, 2020

In a June 22 Facebook post, Sister Craven posted about the importance of staying focused amid worldly distractions.

Look what I found on our ladder! We had been working in the yard all day, but this dove kept focused on her nest. She… Posted by Becky Craven on Monday, June 22, 2020

On May 27, Sister Craven shared a video on Facebook celebrating the 150 year anniversary of the Young Women organization.