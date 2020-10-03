Sister Sharon Eubank: ‘By Union of Feeling We Obtain Power With God’

Notable quotes:

“Let’s not judge each other or let our words bite. Let’s keep each other’s names safe and give the gift of mercy.”

“Unity doesn’t magically happen; it takes work. It’s messy, sometimes it’s uncomfortable, and it happens gradually when we clear away the bad as fast as the good can grow. We are never alone in our efforts to create unity.”

“The women of this Church have unlimited potential to change society.”

Summary points:

Judge less and be more merciful with one another.

Unity takes work to create, but the Lord aids those efforts.

Seek to be part of a collective force that changes the world for good.

Talk summary:

On June 9, 1842, the Prophet Joseph Smith attended a meeting of the newly organized Relief Society and said, “By union of feeling we obtain pow’r with God.”

In an imperfect world, individuals can often feel powerless to make a difference. Here are three suggestions that may help create the “union of feeling” needed to obtain power with God and make the changes needed to create Zion:

First, have mercy. “We often think of substance in terms of food or money, but perhaps what we all need more of in our ministering is mercy.”

The Prophet Joseph Smith gave counsel to the Relief Society to have mercy on one another. “Let’s not judge each other or let our words bite. Let’s keep each other’s names safe and give the gift of mercy.”

Second, “Make your boat swing.” In the sport of rowing, there is something called “swing,” which only happens when “all are rowing in such perfect unison that not a single action is out of sync.”

Such unity allows individuals to “be part of a collective force that changes the world for good.”

Third, “Clear away the bad as fast as the good can grow.” In the allegory of the vineyard in Jacob 5, the Lord of the vineyard laments that a good tree in good ground is corrupted to bring forth wild fruit.

The instruction the allegory teaches is: “Unity doesn’t magically happen; it takes work. It’s messy, sometimes it’s uncomfortable, and it happens gradually when we clear away the bad as fast as the good can grow. We are never alone in our efforts to create unity.” Although the Lord expects His children to do their part, “We are never alone in our efforts to create unity.”

The women of this Church have unlimited potential to change society. “I have full spiritual confidence that, as we seek union of feeling, we will call down the power of God to make our efforts more whole.”

In the news:

In July, Sister Sharon Eubank wrote about her response to President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to women to study about the priesthood as part of the Church News “Women of Covenant” series.

In May, Sister Eubank joined President Jean B. Bingham in discussing what “gathering Israel” looks like during COVID-19 era. Their address was shared as part of the 2020 BYU Women’s Conference digital event.

About the speaker:

Sister Sharon Eubank was sustained as the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency on April 1, 2017. Previously, she served in the Relief Society general board under Sister Julie B. Beck.

She received her bachelor’s degree in English and history from Brigham Young University and served a full-time mission in Helsinki, Finland.

Her career includes working in the U.S. Senate, teaching English in Suzuka, Japan, and starting her own business in Provo, Utah. In 2005, she moved to France for a time before returning to Church employment where she is currently the president of Latter-day Saint Charities worldwide.

Recently on social:

In a May 11 Facebook post, Sister Sharon Eubank recounted an example of the Beira Mozambique Stake’s service efforts to help their community deal with the coronavirus pandemic. She encouraged women to share examples of how they are helping others where they live as well.

Last week I shared an example at BYU Women's Conference of the Beira Mozambique Stake and their recent service efforts… Posted by Sharon Eubank on Monday, May 11, 2020

On April 11, Sister Eubank posted on Facebook about women who have inspired her by loving and serving those around them during the COVID-19 pandemic.