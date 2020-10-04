President Russell M. Nelson: ‘A New Normal’

Notable quotes:

“If you really want to embrace a new normal, I invite you to turn your heart, mind and soul increasingly to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. Let that be your new normal.”

“We look forward to the day when all worthy members of the Church can again serve their ancestors, and worship, in a holy temple.”

“May we go forward together to fulfill our divine mandate — that of preparing ourselves and the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.”

Summary points:

To embrace a new normal, turn one’s heart, mind and soul increasingly to Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.

Temple ordinances and covenants prepare God’s children for eternal life, the greatest of all His blessings.

Six temples will be built in Tarawa, Kiribati; Port Vila, Vanuatu; Lindon, Utah; Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala; Sao Paulo East, Brazil; and Santa Cruz, Bolivia

Talk summary:

Despite the commotion in the world, the Lord wants His children to look forward with joyful anticipation. “Let us not spin our wheels in the memories of yesterday. The gathering of Israel moves forward. The Lord Jesus Christ directs the affairs of His Church, and it will achieve its divine objectives.”

To truly embrace a new normal, “I invite you to turn your heart, mind and soul increasingly to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Do so by repenting daily, be increasingly pure in thought, word and deed, minister to others, keep an eternal perspective, magnify callings, and live each day more prepared to meet the Savior.

This is why there are temples. “The Lord’s ordinances and covenants prepare us for eternal life, the greatest of all God’s blessings.”

The COVID-19 pandemic required a temporary closure of all temples globally, followed by a carefully coordinated, phased reopening. In the past few months, thousands of couples have been sealed and thousands received their own endowments. “We look forward to the day when all worthy members of the Church can again serve their ancestors, and worship, in a holy temple.”

Six temples will be built in:

Tarawa, Kiribati

Port Vila, Vanuatu

Lindon, Utah

Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala

Sao Paulo East, Brazil

Santa Cruz, Bolivia

Just as temples are built and maintained, each person should build and maintain themselves so they can be worthy to enter the temple.

“I bless you with an increased desire and ability to obey the laws of God. I promise that as you do, you will be showered with blessings, including greater courage, increased personal revelation, sweeter harmony in your homes and joy even amid uncertainty.

“May we go forward together to fulfill our divine mandate — that of preparing ourselves and the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.”

Recently on social:

In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, President Russell M. Nelson taught that not even a pandemic can keep the Lord from embracing His children.

President Nelson thanked all those who have turned the COVID-19 pandemic into the Church’s largest humanitarian project to date, in an Aug. 16 Facebook post.

One positive outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic is a tremendous opportunity for service and humanitarian work. COVID-19… Posted by Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, August 16, 2020

In response to riots and protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, President Nelson condemned racism and plead for peace in a June 1 Facebook post.

We join with many throughout this nation and around the world who are deeply saddened at recent evidences of racism and… Posted by Russell M. Nelson on Monday, June 1, 2020