President Russell M. Nelson: ‘A New Normal’

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020.
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot
Notable quotes:

“If you really want to embrace a new normal, I invite you to turn your heart, mind and soul increasingly to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. Let that be your new normal.”
“We look forward to the day when all worthy members of the Church can again serve their ancestors, and worship, in a holy temple.”
“May we go forward together to fulfill our divine mandate — that of preparing ourselves and the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.”

Summary points:

  • To embrace a new normal, turn one’s heart, mind and soul increasingly to Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.
  • Temple ordinances and covenants prepare God’s children for eternal life, the greatest of all His blessings.
  • Six temples will be built in Tarawa, Kiribati; Port Vila, Vanuatu; Lindon, Utah; Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala; Sao Paulo East, Brazil; and Santa Cruz, Bolivia

Talk summary: 

Despite the commotion in the world, the Lord wants His children to look forward with joyful anticipation. “Let us not spin our wheels in the memories of yesterday. The gathering of Israel moves forward. The Lord Jesus Christ directs the affairs of His Church, and it will achieve its divine objectives.”

To truly embrace a new normal, “I invite you to turn your heart, mind and soul increasingly to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Do so by repenting daily, be increasingly pure in thought, word and deed, minister to others, keep an eternal perspective, magnify callings, and live each day more prepared to meet the Savior.

This is why there are temples. “The Lord’s ordinances and covenants prepare us for eternal life, the greatest of all God’s blessings.”

The COVID-19 pandemic required a temporary closure of all temples globally, followed by a carefully coordinated, phased reopening. In the past few months, thousands of couples have been sealed and thousands received their own endowments. “We look forward to the day when all worthy members of the Church can again serve their ancestors, and worship, in a holy temple.”

Six temples will be built in:

  • Tarawa, Kiribati
  • Port Vila, Vanuatu
  • Lindon, Utah
  • Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala
  • Sao Paulo East, Brazil
  • Santa Cruz, Bolivia

Just as temples are built and maintained, each person should build and maintain themselves so they can be worthy to enter the temple.

“I bless you with an increased desire and ability to obey the laws of God. I promise that as you do, you will be showered with blessings, including greater courage, increased personal revelation, sweeter harmony in your homes and joy even amid uncertainty.

“May we go forward together to fulfill our divine mandate — that of preparing ourselves and the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.”

  In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, President Russell M. Nelson taught that not even a pandemic can keep the Lord from embracing His children.
I love going to the hospital to welcome new babies to our family! This treasured experience brings me unspeakable joy every time. I love holding these precious children in my arms and embracing them for the first time, as in the accompanying picture, taken pre-COVID. These past few months, my pattern has been interrupted. Wendy and I have resorted to greeting our new family members virtually. We have missed holding these babies in our arms and look forward to the day when we can do so again. Gratefully, even a pandemic cannot and will not stop the Lord from embracing us. His love is constant. He never stops watching over us. He has promised that He will be on our right hand and on our left, that His Spirit will be in our hearts, and that even His angels will surround us. You and I have a special opportunity to feel His love during the upcoming general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which will be broadcast on October 3 and 4. I pray that you and your family are preparing to hear the words the Lord will speak to you through His servants. General conference is a magnificent opportunity to feel the depth of the Lord’s love for you. I also hope that you will prayerfully consider inviting friends and family, including those of other faiths, to watch general conference so that they too may feel the Lord’s embrace. I love you, my dear brothers and sisters, and send you my virtual embrace, “un gran abrazo.” I promise that as we turn our hearts to Jesus Christ, He will encircle us in the arms of His love.

  President Nelson thanked all those who have turned the COVID-19 pandemic into the Church's largest humanitarian project to date, in an Aug. 16 Facebook post.

One positive outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic is a tremendous opportunity for service and humanitarian work. COVID-19…

  In response to riots and protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, President Nelson condemned racism and plead for peace in a June 1 Facebook post.

We join with many throughout this nation and around the world who are deeply saddened at recent evidences of racism and…

  President Nelson wrote about the sacred and sanctifying privilege that taking the sacrament is, in a May 28 Instagram post.
The other day a family friend asked my wife, Wendy, what it has been like to have the sacrament in our home. Wendy wrote the following in response: • “Knowing that our dining table will become the sacrament table on Sunday, both of us take special care on Saturday to make sure our home is clean and tidy. My husband finds such JOY as he folds the laundry and vacuums. And I am happy to find joy in his joy! • “The highlight for me is hearing my husband bless the sacrament. I can feel how much he loves the Lord and how grateful he is for the Savior’s Atonement by how tenderly he pronounces each word. I can feel how sincere he is about the privilege he and I have—in that sacred moment right in our home—to renew our baptismal covenants and to make a new covenant with God about how we will live the next week. I am moved to tears every time.” • Wendy and I have loved these special times together, but we have also missed partaking of the sacrament with the Saints. Just days ago, the First Presidency announced plans to authorize the resumption of our Sabbath meetings in a careful, phased manner. Sacrament meetings will slowly begin to be held, based on local restrictions. • Some nations have escaped the pandemic so far. Others are experiencing a continuing increase. For them, a home-based Sabbath will be needed much longer. And I am especially concerned for those who desire to partake of the sacrament but do not have a worthy priesthood bearer in their home. They should let their bishop know that they would like to have his delegated representatives come to their home to administer the sacrament. If they wish to provide their own bread and water, based on their specific needs, they may do so. • Partaking of the sacrament is a sacred and sanctifying privilege. Doing so makes it possible for us to draw more fully upon the Lord’s power. We wish for all who desire to partake of the sacrament to have that opportunity. • I love you, my dear brothers and sisters, and I assure you that the Lord is watching over each of you.

