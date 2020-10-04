Elder Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘Waiting on the Lord’

Notable quotes:

“While we work and wait together for the answers to some of our prayers, I offer you my apostolic promise that they are heard and they are answered, though perhaps not at the time or in the way we wanted.”

“The path to holiness and happiness here and hereafter is a long and sometimes rocky one. It takes time and tenacity to walk it. But, of course, the reward for doing so is monumental.”

“By the grace of God, the blessings will come to those who hold fast to the gospel of Jesus Christ. That issue was settled in a very private garden and on a very public hill in Jerusalem long ago.”

Prayers are always answered at the time and in the way an omniscient and eternally compassionate parent should answer them.

Faith means trusting God in good times and bad, “even if that includes some suffering until we see His arm revealed in our behalf.”

COVID and cancer, doubt and dismay, financial trouble and family trials — these burdens will be lifted “by and by.”

How long does one wait for relief from pandemics or personal trials, from hardships and burdens — even when spiritual efforts and pleading prayers do not yield yearned-for results?

“While we work and wait together for the answers to some of our prayers, I offer you my apostolic promise that they are heard and they are answered, though perhaps not at the time or in the way we wanted. But they are always answered at the time and in the way an omniscient and eternally compassionate parent should answer them.”

Faith means trusting God in good times and bad, “even if that includes some suffering until we see His arm revealed in our behalf.” Such is difficult when many believe the highest good in life is to avoid all suffering.

“Christianity is comforting but often it is not comfortable. The path to holiness and happiness here and hereafter is a long and sometimes rocky one. It takes time and tenacity to walk it. But, of course, the reward for doing so is monumental.”

Likening faith to a seed, Alma says the harvest comes “by and by” and repeatedly calls for diligence and patience in nurturing the word of God in one’s heart, “waiting” with “long-suffering … for the tree to bring forth fruit unto you” (Alma 32:41-43).

COVID and cancer, doubt and dismay, financial trouble and family trials — when will these burdens be lifted? The answer is “by and by.”

“Whether that be a short period or a long one, it is not always ours to say, but by the grace of God, the blessings will come to those who hold fast to the gospel of Jesus Christ. That issue was settled in a very private garden, on a very public hill in Jerusalem long ago.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on June 23, 1994.

He served as the ninth president of Brigham Young University. During his presidency, the historic BYU Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies was founded.

Elder Holland and fellow apostle Elder Quentin L. Cook were mission companions in England.

A native of Southern Utah, Elder Holland helped rededicate the St. George Tabernacle on Aug. 2, 2018.

He and his wife, Sister Patricia Terry Holland, were married in the St. George Utah Temple and have three children.

