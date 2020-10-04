Elder Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘Waiting on the Lord’

Notable quotes:
Summary points:
- Prayers are always answered at the time and in the way an omniscient and eternally compassionate parent should answer them.
- Faith means trusting God in good times and bad, “even if that includes some suffering until we see His arm revealed in our behalf.”
- COVID and cancer, doubt and dismay, financial trouble and family trials — these burdens will be lifted “by and by.”
Talk summary:
How long does one wait for relief from pandemics or personal trials, from hardships and burdens — even when spiritual efforts and pleading prayers do not yield yearned-for results?
“While we work and wait together for the answers to some of our prayers, I offer you my apostolic promise that they are heard and they are answered, though perhaps not at the time or in the way we wanted. But they are always answered at the time and in the way an omniscient and eternally compassionate parent should answer them.”
Faith means trusting God in good times and bad, “even if that includes some suffering until we see His arm revealed in our behalf.” Such is difficult when many believe the highest good in life is to avoid all suffering.
“Christianity is comforting but often it is not comfortable. The path to holiness and happiness here and hereafter is a long and sometimes rocky one. It takes time and tenacity to walk it. But, of course, the reward for doing so is monumental.”
Likening faith to a seed, Alma says the harvest comes “by and by” and repeatedly calls for diligence and patience in nurturing the word of God in one’s heart, “waiting” with “long-suffering … for the tree to bring forth fruit unto you” (Alma 32:41-43).
COVID and cancer, doubt and dismay, financial trouble and family trials — when will these burdens be lifted? The answer is “by and by.”
“Whether that be a short period or a long one, it is not always ours to say, but by the grace of God, the blessings will come to those who hold fast to the gospel of Jesus Christ. That issue was settled in a very private garden, on a very public hill in Jerusalem long ago.”
In the news:
- In an address at the Utah Coalition Against Pornography’s annual conference on Sept. 12, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland outlined the “striking similarities between pornography and COVID-19.”
- Elder Holland shared a video message on Aug. 23 titled “Reinstituting Institute and Seminary,” in which he invited youth and young adults to continue to participate in seminary and institute.
- Elder Holland spoke in a broadcast devotional honoring the 25th anniversary of England’s Solihull Ward Chapel dedication on Aug. 16.
- During his 2020 Mission Leadership Seminar address on June 26, Elder Holland spoke on how the Savior summarized His ministry in the principle “love one another.”
- Elder Holland was released from the hospital on June 19 after he was admitted following several days of illness.
- Elder Holland spoke with Rabbi Alon Goshen-Gottstein, director of the Elijah Interfaith Institute in Jerusalem, via recorded video-conference about using time during social distancing to look inside one’s self, make changes and do better, in June.
- In an interview with the Church News, Elder Holland counseled Church members to “shelter in place” spiritually and physically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About the speaker:
- Elder Jeffrey R. Holland was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on June 23, 1994.
- He served as the ninth president of Brigham Young University. During his presidency, the historic BYU Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies was founded.
- Elder Holland and fellow apostle Elder Quentin L. Cook were mission companions in England.
- A native of Southern Utah, Elder Holland helped rededicate the St. George Tabernacle on Aug. 2, 2018.
- He and his wife, Sister Patricia Terry Holland, were married in the St. George Utah Temple and have three children.
Recently on Social:
- Elder Jeffrey R. Holland shared how he maintains hope during trials, in a Sept. 16 Facebook post.
- In an Aug. 2 Instagram post, Elder Holland shared how alone time during the pandemic can be a good character-building time.
- Jesus Christ is the light at the end of the tunnel, Elder Holland taught in a June 25 Facebook post.
- In an April 27 video message posted on Instagram, Elder Holland promised viewers that they are not alone during the COVID-19 crisis.