Elder Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘Waiting on the Lord’

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Notable quotes:

“While we work and wait together for the answers to some of our prayers, I offer you my apostolic promise that they are heard and they are answered, though perhaps not at the time or in the way we wanted.”
“The path to holiness and happiness here and hereafter is a long and sometimes rocky one. It takes time and tenacity to walk it. But, of course, the reward for doing so is monumental.”
“By the grace of God, the blessings will come to those who hold fast to the gospel of Jesus Christ. That issue was settled in a very private garden and on a very public hill in Jerusalem long ago.”

Summary points:

  • Prayers are always answered at the time and in the way an omniscient and eternally compassionate parent should answer them.
  • Faith means trusting God in good times and bad, “even if that includes some suffering until we see His arm revealed in our behalf.”
  • COVID and cancer, doubt and dismay, financial trouble and family trials — these burdens will be lifted “by and by.”

Talk summary: 

How long does one wait for relief from pandemics or personal trials, from hardships and burdens — even when spiritual efforts and pleading prayers do not yield yearned-for results?

“While we work and wait together for the answers to some of our prayers, I offer you my apostolic promise that they are heard and they are answered, though perhaps not at the time or in the way we wanted. But they are always answered at the time and in the way an omniscient and eternally compassionate parent should answer them.”

Faith means trusting God in good times and bad, “even if that includes some suffering until we see His arm revealed in our behalf.”  Such is difficult when many believe the highest good in life is to avoid all suffering.

“Christianity is comforting but often it is not comfortable. The path to holiness and happiness here and hereafter is a long and sometimes rocky one. It takes time and tenacity to walk it. But, of course, the reward for doing so is monumental.”

Likening faith to a seed, Alma says the harvest comes “by and by” and repeatedly calls for diligence and patience in nurturing the word of God in one’s heart, “waiting” with “long-suffering … for the tree to bring forth fruit unto you” (Alma 32:41-43).

COVID and cancer, doubt and dismay, financial trouble and family trials — when will these burdens be lifted? The answer is “by and by.”

“Whether that be a short period or a long one, it is not always ours to say, but by the grace of God, the blessings will come to those who hold fast to the gospel of Jesus Christ. That issue was settled in a very private garden, on a very public hill in Jerusalem long ago.”

In the news:

About the speaker:

Recently on Social:

  • Elder Jeffrey R. Holland shared how he maintains hope during trials, in a Sept. 16 Facebook post.

Recently I was asked how I can maintain an attitude of hope amidst life’s trials. I thought back to my childhood. My…

Posted by Jeffrey R. Holland on Wednesday, September 16, 2020
  • In an Aug. 2 Instagram post, Elder Holland shared how alone time during the pandemic can be a good character-building time.
View this post on Instagram

During this COVID-19 pandemic, it has been interesting for me to have so many meetings, trips, and public speaking assignments canceled and to spend more time with myself. That is something that I don’t get a lot of opportunity to do. For any of us, it’s an interesting experience to be the only person in the room and ask yourself whether you like the company. Personally, I’d say that there are some things I like about Jeff Holland, but some other things need work and improvement. I like to call this time alone with yourself “character time.” It’s a good exercise to ask hard questions and hope you like what you’re able to answer. In my normal life, I would have a few moments each day to pray and be in the scriptures. Now, I’ve had day after day where I can spend hours praying and being in the scriptures. That is a luxury that I didn’t know I’d ever have again. I hope when things go back to normal—whatever normal is going to be—that I don’t forget the feelings and experiences I’ve had during these months of reflection and solitude. The scriptures testify of God’s hope that we will turn to him voluntarily—His hope that we will choose to be reflective, righteous, and contemplative in a way that will all lead to His grand purpose and to our improvement. There are many ways that we can learn to be more careful, more thoughtful, more grateful, more spiritual—and I believe that for many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of those ways. We would be foolish to miss out on this sacred opportunity to search our souls, do a little repenting, and look for how we can be better and kinder.

A post shared by Jeffrey R. Holland (@jeffreyrholland) on

  • Jesus Christ is the light at the end of the tunnel, Elder Holland taught in a June 25 Facebook post.

Every one of us has times when we need to know things will get better. For emotional health and spiritual stamina,…

Posted by Jeffrey R. Holland on Thursday, June 25, 2020
  • In an April 27 video message posted on Instagram, Elder Holland promised viewers that they are not alone during the COVID-19 crisis.
View this post on Instagram

With the current global concerns, in these troubling times, and when life becomes overwhelming, we may think that God has abandoned us and may think we are alone. We can find peace and comfort in the truth that God the Father and our Savior, Jesus Christ, are aware of us and know how to help us through these times. Believing in Jesus Christ does not mean that mortal challenges will cease to exist, but we do believe that the Lord can give us the strength to meet these challenges. When the Savior was on the cross he cried out, “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?” feeling He was alone (Matthew 27:46). The Savior had to feel alone because the whole nature of His Atonement is that He had to carry the sins and the sorrows and the suffering and the sickness of all mankind on His shoulders. He had to feel that He was alone because He needed to know how we feel when we feel alone. There are a lot of times when we feel we are alone, there are a lot of times when we feel abandoned, a lot of times when we feel the heavens are sealed. He felt that too. We are not alone in our mortal journey. The Savior understands us because He is not an abstraction. Because He is a living, breathing, real Son of God, as each of us is. I declare personally that Christ does know us. He has walked the thorny, difficult, rock-strewn path of our lives.

A post shared by Jeffrey R. Holland (@jeffreyrholland) on