Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God’

Notable quotes:

“If we turn our hearts to God, salvation from spiritual death is available to all through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, by obedience to the laws and ordinances of the gospel.”

“A just person chooses to obey the commandments of God, repents when falling short, and keeps on trying.”

“Always dealing honorably with others is part of loving mercy.”

Summary points:

The prophet Micah’s challenge to “do justly” is achieved by acting honorably with God and other people.

A broken heart and a contrite spirit allow one to realize the full blessing of Christ’s atonement.

A “just person” is civil in words and actions, even with others who hold different outlooks and beliefs.

Talk summary:

Without the blessings that come from Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, a person can never realize salvation. But because of Christ’s atonement, returning to Their presence is possible.

“We can be redeemed and stand pure and clean before God.”

The prophet Micah taught: “[God] hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?” (Micah 6:8).

To “do justly” means acting honorably with God and other people. To “do justly” and “walk humbly with God” is to intentionally “withdraw our hand” from iniquity, walk in His statutes and remain authentically faithful.

“A just person turns away from sin and toward God, makes covenants with Him and keeps those covenants. A just person chooses to obey the commandments of God, repents when falling short and keeps on trying.”

Christ’s sacrifice for sin and salvation from spiritual death are available to all who have a broken heart and a contrite spirit.

“A broken heart and contrite spirit prompt us to joyfully repent and try to become more like our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. As we do so, we receive the Savior’s cleansing, healing and strengthening power.

“We not only do justly and walk humbly with God, we also learn to love mercy the way that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ do.”

The Savior exemplified what it means to “do justly and to love mercy.” He freely associated with sinners, treating them honorably and with respect. He taught the joy of keeping God’s commandments and sought to lift others.

“A just person is civil in words and action and recognizes that differences in outlook or belief do not preclude genuine kindness and friendship.”

Assimilate the attributes of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ by loving one another and following the covenant path.

In the news:

Elder Dale G. Renlund taught about accessing the power of the temple during COVID-19 in an article and accompanying video on Aug. 3.

Elder Renlund spoke to Church News about the importance of personal revelation in times of uncertainty as part of a series of articles highlighting the teachings of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elder and Sister Renlund spoke to BYU–Idaho students about how to withstand the seismic hits and spiritual dangers of mortality during a virtual devotional in April.

About the speaker:

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015.

He served in Sweden as a young full-time missionary.

He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.

Elder Renlund was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, in November 1952. He married Ruth Lybbert in 1977. They are the parents of one daughter.

Recently on social:

In a post on June 30, Elder Dale G. Renlund shared about his recent experience in a new mission leaders seminar.

Last weekend we met virtually with approximately 135 couples who have been called to serve as mission presidents and… Posted by Dale G. Renlund on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Elder Renlund compared using a stethoscope to hearing the Holy Ghost in a Facebook and Instagram post.

On May 4, Elder Renlund posted about developing faith in the face of the unfairness that abounds in the world.

https://www.facebook.com/DaleGRenlund/posts/2675691932707639

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Elder Renlund shared things we can do to avoid spiritual “illness.”