Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God’

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot
Elder Dale G. Renlund
Elder Dale G. Renlund Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Notable quotes:

“If we turn our hearts to God, salvation from spiritual death is available to all through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, by obedience to the laws and ordinances of the gospel.”
“A just person chooses to obey the commandments of God, repents when falling short, and keeps on trying.”
“Always dealing honorably with others is part of loving mercy.”

Summary points:

  • The prophet Micah’s challenge to “do justly” is achieved by acting honorably with God and other people.
  • A broken heart and a contrite spirit allow one to realize the full blessing of Christ’s atonement.
  • A “just person” is civil in words and actions, even with others who hold different outlooks and beliefs.

Talk summary: 

Without the blessings that come from Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, a person can never realize salvation. But because of Christ’s atonement, returning to Their presence is possible.

“We can be redeemed and stand pure and clean before God.”

The prophet Micah taught: “[God] hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?” (Micah 6:8).

To “do justly” means acting honorably with God and other people. To “do justly” and “walk humbly with God” is to intentionally “withdraw our hand” from iniquity, walk in His statutes and remain authentically faithful.

“A just person turns away from sin and toward God, makes covenants with Him and keeps those covenants. A just person chooses to obey the commandments of God, repents when falling short and keeps on trying.”

Christ’s sacrifice for sin and salvation from spiritual death are available to all who have a broken heart and a contrite spirit. 

“A broken heart and contrite spirit prompt us to joyfully repent and try to become more like our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. As we do so, we receive the Savior’s cleansing, healing and strengthening power. 

“We not only do justly and  walk humbly with God, we also learn to love mercy the way that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ do.”

The Savior exemplified what it means to “do justly and to love mercy.” He freely associated with sinners, treating them honorably and with respect. He taught the joy of keeping God’s commandments and sought to lift others.

“A just person is civil in words and action and recognizes that differences in outlook or belief do  not preclude genuine kindness and friendship.”

Assimilate the attributes of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ by loving one another and following the covenant path.

In the news:

About the speaker:

Recently on social:

  • In a post on June 30, Elder Dale G. Renlund shared about his recent experience in a new mission leaders seminar.

Last weekend we met virtually with approximately 135 couples who have been called to serve as mission presidents and…

Posted by Dale G. Renlund on Tuesday, June 30, 2020
  • Elder Renlund compared using a stethoscope to hearing the Holy Ghost in a Facebook and Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram

Early in my training as a cardiologist, I learned to use a stethoscope to listen to the human heart. My mentors taught me to eliminate distractions around me and ensure the room was quiet. They taught me to practice and tune my ears to what I was trying to hear. In a similar manner, we must practice and tune our ears to hear the Holy Ghost. It doesn’t just happen. Even as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, I was not issued a hardwire to heaven. It still requires individual hard work for me to receive inspiration. Having been retired from my career as a cardiologist for many years, I am not as good today at using a stethoscope as when I was a practicing doctor. This is because I don’t use that skill every day anymore. If we get casual about personal acts of private devotion or daily repentance, if we get casual about our scripture study, if we get casual about not wanting to ask God questions, we lose our ability to hear the Holy Ghost. In these uncertain times, I can think of no greater gift for myself, my family, or any of Heavenly Father’s children than to be able to have a member of the Godhead convey personalized, tailored instructions to each of us.

A post shared by Dale G. Renlund (@dalegrenlund) on

  • On May 4, Elder Renlund posted about developing faith in the face of the unfairness that abounds in the world.
https://www.facebook.com/DaleGRenlund/posts/2675691932707639
  • In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Elder Renlund shared things we can do to avoid spiritual “illness.”

During the 1918 influenza pandemic, the greatest minds of the early 20th century focused on stopping the horror that the…

Posted by Dale G. Renlund on Monday, April 20, 2020