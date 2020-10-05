Download a short summary of each talk from October 2020 general conference

At the end of the 190th Semiannual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson looked to the worldwide virtual audience and asked them to embrace “a new normal.”

“The challenge for you and me is to make certain that each of us will achieve his or her divine potential,” he said. “Today we often hear about ‘a new normal.’ If you really want to embrace ‘a new normal,’ I invite you to turn your heart, mind and soul increasingly to our Heavenly Father, and His Son, Jesus Christ. Let that be your ‘new normal.’”

During the conference, Church leaders addressed unity, respect for all people, civility and dealing with tribulation. President Nelson also announced 6 temples — bringing the total number of temples he has announced as Church president to 49.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created a downloadable PDF summarizing each talk offered during the historic conference: