Meet the 4 newly called Area Seventies

During the Saturday afternoon session of October 2020 general conference, Latter-day Saints sustained four new Area Seventies as well as a new counselor in the Presiding Bishopric. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, read the calls for a sustaining vote.

Following is a brief look at each of the new Area Seventies:

Elder Laurian P. Balilemwa, a new Area Seventy Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Laurian P. Balilemwa, 49, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; director of operations, As Salaam Air (Z) Co. Ltd; recently released as counselor in the Kenya Nairobi Mission presidency; former branch president and district president; wife: Happiness Kagemulo; two children.

Elder Jonathon W. Bunker, a new Area Seventy Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Jonathon W. Bunker, 61, Las Vegas, Nevada; health care consultant; currently serving as missionary preparation teacher in the Las Vegas Nevada Stake; former bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; wife: Susan; five children.

Elder Enrique R. Mayorga, a new Area Seventy Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Enrique R. Mayorga, 47, Otavalo, Ecuador; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; recently released as president of the Ambato Ecuador Stake; former branch president; wife: Angélica; three children.

Elder Konstantin Tolomeev, a new Area Seventy Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.