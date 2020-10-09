Meet the 4 newly called Area Seventies

The Conference Center is reflected during the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducts the meeting as Church leaders are seated at the start of the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Elder Jonathon W. Bunker, a new Area Seventy Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Elder Enrique R. Mayorga, a new Area Seventy Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Elder Konstantin Tolomeev, a new Area Seventy Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Elder Laurian P. Balilemwa, a new Area Seventy Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

During the Saturday afternoon session of October 2020 general conference, Latter-day Saints sustained four new Area Seventies as well as a new counselor in the Presiding Bishopric. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, read the calls for a sustaining vote.

Following is a brief look at each of the new Area Seventies:

  • Laurian P. Balilemwa, 49, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; director of operations, As Salaam Air (Z) Co. Ltd; recently released as counselor in the Kenya Nairobi Mission presidency; former branch president and district president; wife: Happiness Kagemulo; two children.
  • Jonathon W. Bunker, 61, Las Vegas, Nevada; health care consultant; currently serving as missionary preparation teacher in the Las Vegas Nevada Stake; former bishop, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, mission president and counselor in a stake presidency; wife: Susan; five children.
  • Enrique R. Mayorga, 47, Otavalo, Ecuador; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes; recently released as president of the Ambato Ecuador Stake; former branch president; wife: Angélica; three children.
  • Konstantin Tolomeev, 38, Anapa, Russia; businessman, forest exporting; currently serving as counselor in the Russia Rostov-na-Donu Mission presidency; former counselor in a branch presidency, branch president and counselor in a district presidency; wife: Julia; five children.